Davenport North nets nifty win over Clinton 59-55

Mighty close, mighty fine, Davenport North wore a victory shine after clipping Clinton 59-55 on February 12 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
In recent action on February 7, Davenport North faced off against Davenport Assumption and Davenport North took on Clinton on February 4 at Clinton High School. For more, click here.
Davenport North jumped in front of Clinton 3-2 to begin the second quarter.
The Wildcats' offense jumped to a 31-29 lead over the River Kings at the half.
Davenport North hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 28-26 advantage in the frame.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.