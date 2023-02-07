Davenport North unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Central DeWitt 70-50 Tuesday on February 7 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Davenport North a 19-9 lead over Central DeWitt.

The Wildcats' offense steamrolled in front for a 33-16 lead over the Sabers at the intermission.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Wildcats put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Sabers 18-15 in the last stanza.

