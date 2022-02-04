Davenport North rains all over Clinton 65-28

Davenport North dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 65-28 victory over Clinton on February 4 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The Wildcats opened with a 14-3 advantage over the River Kings through the first quarter.

Davenport North fought to a 38-10 intermission margin at Clinton's expense.

Davenport North enjoyed a huge margin over Clinton with a 53-20 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

