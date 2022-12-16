Davenport North rallies down 14, triumphs over Clinton

The success of the Davenport North boys basketball team many times depends on how effective its defensive pressure can be.

That was never more true than on Friday night against Clinton as the Wildcats used their trademark full-court press to dig out of a 14-point, second-half hole to eventually topple the River Kings, 67-61, in Mississippi Athletic Conference action.

North trailed by double digits most of the game until making its move with just under four minutes left in the third quarter.

Elijah Hinton started the rally for the home team by converting a three-point play after a steal from TreVon Coney. Hinton’s foul shot cut Clinton’s lead to 45-34 with 3:51 left in the third.

It began a whirlwind of action as Hinton’s conversion was the beginning of what was an eventual 23-2 scoring run that turned a 45-31 deficit into a 54-47 lead by the end of the quarter.

The River Kings converted just once in the frame on 12 possessions on a basket from Lucas Weiner, who led them with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Coney had only two points in the first half but started to become aggressive with his drives to the basket. He nailed three 3-pointers during the scoring run and finished tied for the game-high with 21 points, 19 of which came in the second half.

Nolan Mosier also had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (1-5, 1-3) and Hinton added 16 points and nine boards.

Coney said the Wildcats’ offensive burst came off the energy from the defense.

“We just turned it up on defense and were really locked in,” Coney said of the pressure. “It led to our offense because we got really easy buckets and opportunities. A defensive stop, honestly, turns us up even more than scoring.”

Coney gave credit to his teammates for helping him find his shooting touch in the second half.

“I really felt like my teammates trusted me and that happened after I had a bad first half (1-of-4 shooting),” Coney said. “I had a lot of confidence after that but the defense led to all of this.”

Clinton had just two turnovers in the first quarter and hit nine of its first 10 shots of the game to go up 24-9 after the first quarter.

There were signs in the second quarter that North’s pressure was starting to rattle Clinton as it turned the ball over seven times and saw its lead shaved down to 37-26 by halftime.

The River Kings were down 58-53 with 5:13 left in the game but Coney scored on two drives to the basket and Michael Harris had two baskets as well to keep Clinton at bay down the stretch.

Clinton finished the game with 23 turnovers, including 14 in the second half. DeAndre Smith had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the River Kings and Tavian Bailey chipped in 11 points. River Kings coach Marty Daniels said his team also needed to take better shots during North’s pivotal run.

“We had some turnovers there but we also settled for quick shots a few times,” Daniels said. “When everything was going haywire there, we took six jump shots in a row. I told the kids, go to the basket and get the foul. So far, this year we have been the better team for 24 minutes (of the game) but then there is an 8-minute stretch that is the difference but we are close.”