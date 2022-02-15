Davenport North records sound decision over Eldridge North Scott 64-55

Davenport North poked just enough holes in Eldridge North Scott's defense to garner a taut 64-55 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 15.
In recent action on February 4, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Davenport Assumption and Davenport North took on Davenport Assumption on February 7 at Davenport Assumption High School. For more, click here.
Davenport North registered a 40-28 advantage at half over Eldridge North Scott.
Davenport North chalked up this decision in spite of Eldridge North Scott's spirited fourth-quarter performance.
