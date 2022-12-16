Davenport North wins tense tussle with Clinton 67-61

With little to no wiggle room, Davenport North nosed past Clinton 67-61 on December 16 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Clinton authored a promising start, taking a 24-9 advantage over Davenport North at the end of the first quarter.
The River Kings took a 37-26 lead over the Wildcats heading to the half locker room.
Davenport North broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 54-47 lead over Clinton.
The River Kings rallied with a 14-13 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Wildcats prevailed.
The last time Davenport North and Clinton played in a 59-55 game on February 12, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 6, Davenport North faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Clinton took on Muscatine on December 9 at Clinton High School. For more, click here.
