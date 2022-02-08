Davenport West boys stave off Central's fourth quarter rally

Davenport Central made things interesting late, but the Davenport West boys basketball team made just enough plays to secure a 72-67 Mississippi Athletic Conference win on Tuesday night to end a three-game losing streak.

The Falcons (8-11, 6-8 MAC) overcame poor free throw shooting to edge Central (3-15, 3-12), which trailed 54-40 after three quarters.

West’s Phearless Caruthers hit a 3-pointer to make it a 65-56 with 3:05 to play, but Donovan Wakefield answered from deep on the other end to keep the deficit at six.

The Falcons struggled mightily at the free throw line, finishing 9 of 26. Missed free throws and a late turnover led to a Charles Jones layup that made it a three-point game with 35 seconds left. Jermilynn Gardner (13 points), however, sunk a pair at the line and the Blue Devils turned it over for the 20th time as West was able to finish things out.

Jones scored seven of his team-high 14 points in a 27-18 run in the final frame.

Jermaine Gardner scored a game-high 15 points in a fast-paced contest that had turnovers on both sides. West overcame 15 turnovers in the win.

The Falcons led 33-28 at halftime before a 21-12 swing in the third quarter made its lead 14.

Late miscues at the line allowed Central to claw its way back as the Falcons were 4 of 14 from the charity stripe in the fourth.

Caruthers scored seven of his 11 points in the final quarter to help stave off a late collapse. Mario Clark scored 13 for the Falcons, which had 10 players score.

West next faces another city rival in Davenport North for Friday's senior night. Central will look to end a four-game losing streak against Assumption on Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0