An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Davenport West turned out the lights on Davenport North 85-46 on Feb. 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Davenport West struck in front of Davenport North 24-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons opened a colossal 40-16 gap over the Wildcats at the half.

Davenport West steamrolled to a 64-37 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 21-9 points differential.

