Davenport West dismantles Clinton in convincing manner 93-51

Davenport West controlled the action to earn an impressive 93-51 win against Clinton in Iowa boys basketball action on January 19.
Last season, Clinton and Davenport West squared off with February 15, 2022 at Clinton High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Clinton faced off against Central DeWitt and Davenport West took on Bettendorf on January 13 at Davenport West High School. Click here for a recap.
