 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Davenport West edges Iowa City in snug affair 71-62

  • 0

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Davenport West to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Iowa City 71-62 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 21.

The first quarter gave the Falcons a 15-14 lead over the Little Hawks.

The Falcons' offense jumped to a 28-26 lead over the Little Hawks at halftime.

Recently on February 15 , Davenport West squared up on Clinton in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The final Beijing Winter Olympic medal roundup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News