Davenport West explodes past Central DeWitt 79-57

Davenport West raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 79-57 win over Central DeWitt in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Davenport West opened with a 21-8 advantage over Central DeWitt through the first quarter.
The Falcons opened a slim 38-25 gap over the Sabers at the half.
Davenport West stormed to a 59-40 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Falcons avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 20-17 stretch over the final quarter.
Last season, Davenport West and Central DeWitt squared off with January 28, 2022 at Davenport West High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on December 9, Davenport West faced off against Davenport Central and Central DeWitt took on Davenport Central on December 6 at Central DeWitt High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.