Davenport West explodes past Central DeWitt 79-57

Davenport West raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 79-57 win over Central DeWitt in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Davenport West opened with a 21-8 advantage over Central DeWitt through the first quarter.

The Falcons opened a slim 38-25 gap over the Sabers at the half.

Davenport West stormed to a 59-40 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Falcons avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 20-17 stretch over the final quarter.

