 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Davenport West explodes past Central DeWitt 79-57

  • 0

Davenport West raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 79-57 win over Central DeWitt in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Davenport West opened with a 21-8 advantage over Central DeWitt through the first quarter.

The Falcons opened a slim 38-25 gap over the Sabers at the half.

Davenport West stormed to a 59-40 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Falcons avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 20-17 stretch over the final quarter.

Last season, Davenport West and Central DeWitt squared off with January 28, 2022 at Davenport West High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

In recent action on December 9, Davenport West faced off against Davenport Central and Central DeWitt took on Davenport Central on December 6 at Central DeWitt High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PV executes late to beat West 64-63 in OT

PV executes late to beat West 64-63 in OT

Davante Bradford’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer sent the game to overtime for West, but Pleasant Valley triumphed 64-63 in overtime for a Mississippi Athletic Conference road win on Tuesday night.

Watch Now: Related Video

Three of the World Cup's biggest breakout stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News