Davenport West had its hands full but finally brushed off Davenport North 76-61 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Davenport West opened with a 22-8 advantage over Davenport North through the first quarter.

The Falcons opened a lopsided 41-24 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Davenport North got within 60-45.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 76-61.

