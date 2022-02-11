Davenport West pounds out steady beat in win over Davenport North 70-69

Davenport West poked just enough holes in Davenport North's defense to garner a taut 70-69 victory in Iowa boys basketball on February 11.
In recent action on February 4, Davenport West faced off against Bettendorf and Davenport North took on Clinton on February 4 at Clinton High School. Click here for a recap
Davenport West's offense darted to a 31-28 lead over Davenport North at the half.
The Wildcats rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Falcons skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
