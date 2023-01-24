Davenport West survives for narrow win over Davenport Central 77-68

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Davenport West nipped Davenport Central 77-68 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 24.

The first quarter gave Davenport West a 20-18 lead over Davenport Central.

The Falcons opened a slim 34-26 gap over the Blue Devils at halftime.

Davenport West darted to a 58-46 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils narrowed the gap 22-19 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

