Davenport West survives for narrow win over Davenport Central 77-68

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Davenport West nipped Davenport Central 77-68 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 24.
The first quarter gave Davenport West a 20-18 lead over Davenport Central.
The Falcons opened a slim 34-26 gap over the Blue Devils at halftime.
Davenport West darted to a 58-46 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Blue Devils narrowed the gap 22-19 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.
Last season, Davenport West and Davenport Central faced off on January 4, 2022 at Davenport West High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on January 19, Davenport West faced off against Clinton and Davenport Central took on Davenport Assumption on January 13 at Davenport Assumption High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.