Davenport West knocked off Davenport Assumption 61-46 on February 7 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Davenport West drew first blood by forging a 12-9 margin over Davenport Assumption after the first quarter.

The Falcons fought to a 28-19 half margin at the Knights' expense.

Davenport West moved to a 46-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 15-12 points differential.

The last time Davenport Assumption and Davenport West played in a 77-62 game on December 7, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 31, Davenport West faced off against Central DeWitt . For a full recap, click here. Davenport Assumption took on Muscatine on January 31 at Davenport Assumption High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.