Davenport West tops Central in offensive battle

There was plenty of offense on display in Tuesday night’s Mississippi Athletic Conference matchup between Davenport West and visiting city rival Central.

Three players on each team scored in double figures, but it was the Falcons that were able to take an early lead and hold off the Blue Devils in a 77-68 win.

Jermilyn Gardner led West with 26 points. Idris Thomas tossed in 22 and Landon Winston had 19 for the Falcons (7-6, 7-4 MAC).

Jamarion Readus was 6 of 13 from deep and finished with a game-high 27 points for Central (9-5, 6-4). Anthony Gott (16 points) produced inside and Tracy Hayslett (10) was also in double figures for Central.

West led 20-16 after one quarter in a fast-paced contest and did not trail after that.

“Play fast, that’s what we do,” Gardner said. “We just had to keep playing and keep our head up. Basketball is a game of runs. They’re going to go on a run, we’re going to go on a run. That’s just how it works.”

West swept the regular season series and has won four straight against Central.

Gardner and the Falcons took advantage of the fouls piling up for Central, hitting 9 of 11 in a 14-10 swing in the second quarter. West was 20 of 26 at the line in the game and Gardner finished 9 of 9.

“That was a big part of tonight’s win,” Gardner said. “If we get to the free throw line, we know that should be free points and we made most of them.”

Central was just 5 of 11 at the line.

West led 34-26 at halftime and Central stayed within eight to 12 points but the Falcons did not go cold in front of a loud home crowd.

“I feel good. We are very confident right now,” Gardner said. “It was a great team win. Defensively too.”

Outside of Central’s three in double figures, the rest of the team combined for 15 points. Hayslett dealt with foul trouble and fouled out of the game.

Davante Bradford scored eight points and 10 rebounds for West, which only had one point off the bench. West was 7 of 16 from long distance in the win. The Falcons overcame early turnovers and finished with 17 giveaways to Central’s 15.