Davenport West found extra energy in the extra period to take down Eldridge North Scott 64-57 at Davenport West High on February 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Eldridge North Scott showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 21-13 advantage over Davenport West as the first quarter ended.

The Lancers took a 27-22 lead over the Falcons heading to the half locker room.

Davenport West broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 43-37 lead over Eldridge North Scott.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Falcons and the Lancers locked in a 52-52 stalemate.

Davenport West held on with a 12-5 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

Last season, Davenport West and Eldridge North Scott squared off with February 17, 2022 at Davenport West High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on February 7, Davenport West faced off against Davenport Assumption . For results, click here. Eldridge North Scott took on Bettendorf on February 3 at Eldridge North Scott High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.