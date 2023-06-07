He stood 5-foot-9, but that didn't matter.

He'd take you off the dribble and have no problems getting to the basket.

He'd bring the ball up the court, take a 3-point shot and more times than not, the sound of nylon would be heard throughout Davenport West High School or an area gymnasium.

And if a teammate was open on the wing, corner or down low, Jermilyn Gardner would seamlessly find them.

"He is the biggest piece of the puzzle; that is my brother," senior-to-be Jovohn Davis said. "When you think of West, you think of (Jermilyn). His heart was unmatched.

"There is not a single person that will ever be able to fill his shoes."

Gardner, a junior who was a prolific piece in the Falcons' 13-10 record over the winter, passed away Saturday in a drowning accident at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf. He was 16 years old.

Bettendorf police responded to several 911 calls at 6:27 p.m. that a person was drowning in the quarry at Crow Creek Park, according to a news release. A body was found two hours later after a search.

Two days later, Bettendorf police released the ID of the person. It was Gardner.

"Our hearts go out to his family, friends and the Davenport West High School Community during this very difficult time," Chief Keith Kimball said in the release.

West coach David Robinson called a team meeting Tuesday afternoon.

"Words can't explain how a lot of us are feeling right now," Robinson said. "The closest word you can come to is heartbroken. Everyone is heartbroken. Someone special is not there."

Davis said the Falcons had been weightlifting together in preparation for summer basketball and gathering as a team every morning, adding that being with everybody had helped the healing a bit.

There were two vigils — one at Emeis Golf Course and another at Fejervary Park — on Monday night. Balloons were released into the air afterward.

"It is a hard situation to even process," Davis said. "Everyone is there supporting each other. He would want everyone to come together and be together."

Gardner's nickname "MyMy" was two-fold. One, because it was easier than pronouncing his first name.

Robinson explained the other reason.

"He is unique," Robinson said. "To see the smile, to see that he cares, to see the competitiveness in him. He's always willing to help; he's always there to make everyone else happy and better.

" 'MyMy' fits him."

Born in 2006, Gardner's main sport in high school was basketball. He played with his older brother, Jermaine, two years ago for their only time sharing the varsity court at West.

"MyMy" blossomed into a star.

The Falcons starting point guard averaged a team-best 16.5 points per game on 44.2% shooting from the field and 36% from 3-point territory. He pulled in three rebounds a game and dished out over four assists a night.

Gardner was a first-team all-Mississippi Athletic Conference honoree and a second-team pick on the all-metro boys basketball team.

He did it all with a smile.

"His personality was really contagious; he was always smiling," Gardner's AAU coach, Tanner Carlson, said. "When you're a smaller guard to play at a high level, you have to have some toughness.

"He played the right way."

Gardner was not one for individual accolades. He put his priorities toward the team; whether it was the Falcons or Barnstormers or whichever side he was on for a pick-up game, he put the team on his back.

As a sophomore against city rival Davenport North, he encompassed that.

Gardner hit the game-winning two free throws with less than a second remaining on the clock to help the Falcons win a one-point game.

“I just had to do it for my teammates,” Gardner said after the February 2022 contest. “We all played our part in this, and the free-throw line was my part.”

Robinson remembers that moment vividly.

"He said, 'Coach, you don't got to worry about this. This game is ours,' " Robinson said. "He put it all on his shoulders. He's the littlest guy out there, but he also the biggest guy out there. He made himself the most feared guy out there."

"He was one-of-a-kind. Never had a player like that."

Word circulated quickly on social media about Gardner's passing. Bettendorf coach Curtis Clark spoke highly of Gardner, for whom he had to formulate a game plan to try to defend twice.

Two of Clark's players, Caden Wilkins and Asher Wade, were on the Barnstormers with Gardner.

"Certainly a headache to try to prep for as an opposing coach, but we'd be (remiss) without (mentioning) the impact he had, just the person he is," Clark said. "How hard he played, how unselfish he was. The way he played the game was very parallel to the person he was."

Carlson had known Gardner for only a handful of months once Gardner joined the Barnstormers. Yet it didn't take long for Carlson to see how much Gardner loved basketball.

The memories aren't going anywhere.

"He had that swagger about him," Carlson said. "He's just a really good teammate and a really great kid."

Gardner was the captain for West last season. When the Falcons needed an answer, they looked to him. When they lost, Gardner would say, "I'll do better. next game." When they won, he would credit his teammates.

That's what Davis will remember most.

"He was always happy," Davis said while fighting back tears. "There was not a moment where he was sad."

Robinson and Gardner had plenty of conversations. Sometimes, it revolved around basketball. Other instances, it was about life.

Gardner would ask his coach how to help the team, how do get better in a certain class and kept him informed on his grade-point average. Robinson recalled Gardner always asking about his family and how he was doing.

That's what Robinson says he will miss more than anything.

"Everybody knew 'MyMy,'" he said. "From Clinton down to this side, all the way down to Burlington, even the Illinois side, they all knew who he was. He's going to give you a lot. He worked at it."

"He was funny. He was all-around an good guy. He made everybody smile. I'm gonna miss him, that I am."

Funeral services are pending.

