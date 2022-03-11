DCG staves off Central DeWitt's fourth-quarter rally to win 3A state title

DES MOINES — As Shawn Gilbert walked off the court for the final time in his high school basketball career, with tears rolling down his cheek, he shared a lengthy embrace with his AAU coach.

The emotion spilled into the Central DeWitt High School locker room.

Gilbert and his teammates poured everything they had into becoming the program’s first state championship squad in 41 years.

After knocking off second-seeded Decorah in the quarterfinals and third-seeded Assumption in the semifinals, Central DeWitt battled top-seeded Dallas Center-Grimes to the very last second in the title game before stumbling 56-53 Friday evening at Wells Fargo Arena.

“Everyone should be proud of what we did and how we represented DeWitt,” senior Gibson McEwen said. “Everybody loves the underdog, and it was really just a surreal moment in my life.

“You don’t even realize until you’re out there how huge it is for your town and your team. We won two games here, something a lot of teams can’t say.”

It was the first state championship for DCG (22-5) in seven state tournament trips. The Mustangs had never won a state tournament game until this week.

“When you’re oh-and-six, you start to get a complex,” DCG coach Joel Rankin said.

Central DeWitt (20-7) was oh-so close to walking off with the championship trophy.

The Sabers stormed back from a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter to snatch a 53-52 lead on the last of Gilbert’s 23 points with 1 minute, 8 seconds remaining.

“We just kept fighting,” Sabers coach Marty Marshall said.

“That just really represents DeWitt well,” McEwen noted. “It is a lot of people who don’t give up. We’re gritty people, and that’s how our team was all year.”

DCG, behind senior guard Jacob Runyan, immediately answered. Runyan, who scored a season-high 31 points, drove in and scored to put the Mustangs back in front.

The Sabers had two opportunities to regain the lead.

Matthew Watters drove baseline and had his shot swatted out of bounds with 9.9 seconds left.

After a timeout, Watters threw an inbounds pass to Gilbert. The 6-foot-9 post was looking to get the ball back to Watters, but DCG took that option away. The Sabers turned it over with 2.5 seconds remaining.

“We’ve been a great defensive team, especially in the playoffs,” Runyan said. “That possession just came down to toughness and knowing we had 10 seconds and we had to get a stop if we wanted to win the state championship game.”

Runyan, fouled after the turnover, stepped to the free-throw line and made both to extend the lead to three.

Central DeWitt had one last try to send the game into overtime, but Gilbert’s contested 3-point attempt from about 35 feet was off the mark as the buzzer sounded.

“We battled so hard to get back (in the game), it was kind of hard to try and finish it,” Gilbert admitted.

After a high-level offensive first half by both teams, which included DCG not missing a shot in the second quarter, the Mustangs took control midway through the third quarter.

Rankin’s team pieced together a 13-0 spree, capped by Bo Houston’s 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter, to grab a 50-38 cushion.

Central DeWitt, meanwhile, went scoreless for the last 4:40 of the third quarter.

“We got away from some of the things that got us to where we were,” Marshall said. “We didn’t get the ball inside, so we talked about that at the beginning of the fourth quarter.”

The Sabers chipped away.

Gilbert had 16 of his 23 points in the second half. He and freshman Ryan Watters tallied the Sabers’ last 21 points.

With 71 points in the three games, Gilbert — playing with an injured right knee — was named captain of the all-tournament team. McEwen, with 40 points in the first two rounds, joined him on the five-player squad.

“It means a lot,” Gilbert said. “I put all my effort into this and this last game.”

It was the second runner-up finish for the Sabers, joining the 2014 squad coached by Jeff Frick.

This team went into the season completely under the radar.

The Sabers were unranked and projected to finish in the middle of the Mississippi Athletic Conference pack by the coaches. They weren't even the top seed in its substate.

Central DeWitt overcame a few losses during the season to win nine of its last 11 games, with the two setbacks by a total of nine points.

“Our chemistry was really good and our leadership was great,” Ryan Watters said after scoring 13 points. “Our coaches gave us a good system and we bought in.”

That’s why it was so painful afterward.

The Sabers recognized each of their four seniors in the locker room — McEwen, Gilbert, Lucas Burmeister and Cole Tobey — and talked about the impact each left on the program.

“It was all love,” McEwen said.

It had Marshall to tears.

“I love these guys,” he said. “They fought all year long and I was crying in the locker room with them. They love each other and I’m extremely proud of them.

“Nobody expected us to make a state tournament or let alone be in a state championship game. They need to hold their heads high because they did a lot for this school and community."

