Deep, talented Camanche rolls past ninth-ranked Northeast

GOOSE LAKE, Iowa — It has an interior presence. It has an athletic point guard. It has perimeter threats.

And none of that includes arguably its most talented player, who is sidelined until mid- to late-January recovering from a back injury.

Camanche, ranked fourth this week in Iowa Class 2A, has no shortage of firepower on its boys’ basketball team this winter.

The Indians sucked the drama out of Tuesday night’s top-10 showdown early, blitzing rival and ninth-ranked Northeast 65-47 in a River Valley Conference tilt at Northeast High School.

“We’re so diverse in so many different areas,” senior Caleb Delzell said. “It really takes us to the next level.”

Delzell, a 6-foot-8 senior, scored a game-high 19 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Point guard and Clinton transfer LJ Henderson had 16 points while Jordan Lawrence, back after a knee injury last season, poured in 15.

The Indians are without senior Cam Soenksen. A 20 point per game scorer last season, Soenksen had surgery for a bulging disc in his lower back and is expected to return in another month to five weeks.