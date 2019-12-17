Deep, talented Indians roll past state-ranked Rebels

GOOSE LAKE, Iowa — It has an interior presence. It has an athletic point guard. It has perimeter threats.
And none of that includes arguably its most talented player, who is sidelined until mid- to late-January recovering from a back injury.
Camanche, ranked fourth this week in Iowa Class 2A, has no shortage of firepower on its boys’ basketball team this winter.
The Indians sucked the drama out of Tuesday night’s top-10 showdown early, blitzing rival and ninth-ranked Northeast 65-47 in a River Valley Conference tilt at Northeast High School.
“We’re so diverse in so many different areas,” senior Caleb Delzell said. “It really takes us to the next level.”
Delzell, a 6-foot-8 senior, scored a game-high 19 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Point guard and Clinton transfer LJ Henderson had 16 points while Jordan Lawrence, back after a knee injury last season, poured in 15.
The Indians are without senior Cam Soenksen. A 20 point per game scorer last season, Soenksen had surgery for a bulging disc in his lower back and is expected to return in another month to five weeks.
“We were kind of down in the dumps initially without him,” Henderson said. “He is a big part of our program, and we’re still missing him. We had to find a flow of our own through each other knowing we’re not going to get him back for a while.
“We’ve learned to play without him.”
Unlike some of the Camanche teams in the past which predicated itself on run-and-gun basketball and launching 3-pointers, this squad brings much more.
“We’ve played through the post more than we have in the past, so it took us a while to figure out our identity,” Camanche coach Josh Davis said.
Davis calls it the deepest and most talented roster he’s had at Camanche.
“I was a college coach for a number of years and this team would be competitive with some of the college teams I coached just with the length, athleticism and basketball IQ,” Davis said. “It is a fun group to be around.”
The Indians’ depth was on display early.
Four of their five starters — Lawrence, Delzell, Henderson and Zach Erwin — scored in the first 3 ½ minutes of the game as Camanche built a 17-4 advantage.
The margin swelled to 21 points in the second quarter.
“Our coaches preach to us to get into teams early and wear them down,” Henderson said. “We know we’re going to get everybody’s best shot, so we had to come out with some energy.”
Camanche has been balanced so far.
Henderson came in averaging a team-high 15 points while Delzell and Erwin register 14.3 and 13.3 points per game, respectively. Mike Delzell and Lawrence average around 9 points a game.
“On any given night, any of us can go for 20 points,” Caleb Delzell said.
Virginia Military Institute was there to get a glimpse of Caleb Delzell. Iowa Lakes Community College was in attendance, too.
Davis said it won’t be a problem keeping this team motivated.
“We haven’t done anything,” he noted. “Outside of Soenksen, none of these guys have gotten past the substate. LJ is hungry from where he came from, and our other guys could see what we could be but haven’t done it yet.”
The Indians, who beat Davenport Assumption in a scrimmage last month and already have victories over Cascade and Iowa City Regina, realize more challenges are on the horizon.
“We like having a target on our back, gives us a little extra motivation,” Delzell said. “We knew this was (Northeast’s) Super Bowl. We had to make it ours as well.
“Everyone is going to give us their best shot.”
Judd Swanton led Northeast (5-1) with a dozen points.