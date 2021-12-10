Defense does it again for PV

The shot clock doesn’t go into effect in high school basketball until next season but it seems as though the Pleasant Valley boys basketball team is getting a head start in preparing for it.
The Spartans, who generally have played a very deliberate style, are playing at a much faster pace this season and launching 3-point field goals at a much higher rate.
“The shot clock’s around the corner and coaches know that,’’ senior guard Ryan Dolphin said.
But it was an old PV staple — stifling defense — that did the trick Friday.
The Spartans shut out Davenport Assumption in the first quarter, badgered star guard Noah Mack incessantly and forced the Knights to battle from behind all night as PV ground out a 50-42 victory at the Assumption gym.
PV (3-0, 2-0 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference) didn’t shoot nearly as well as it did in a Tuesday night rout of preseason MAC favorite North Scott. It made just 33.3% of its shots and was just 7 for 23 from 3-point range.
“Tonight the ball didn’t go in but we still did the job on the defensive end to give us a chance to win,’’ PV coach Steve Hillman said.
Assumption (1-2, 1-1 MAC) trailed by as much as 13 early but never gave up, closing to within 41-39 on a short jumper by reserve guard Reese Harris with a little more than a minute remaining.
But PV’s Connor Borbeck, who missed his first 10 shots, finally dented the scoreboard with a driving three-point play to pull the Spartans out of trouble.
Joel Lawlor made two free throws with 29.4 seconds left and Borbeck tacked on two more with 20.4 seconds showing, rendering a late 3 by Assumption’s J.J. Stratman meaningless.
Dolphin led PV with 18 points and also shared rebounding honors with Borbeck with seven. Lawlor scored 17 points and took turns with David Gorsline in defending the explosive Mack.
“We were keying on him the whole night trying to shut him down,’’ Lawlor said.
Mack, who netted 60 points in the Knights’ first two games, still led his team with 13 but he had only four through the first three quarters.
The game couldn’t have started much better for PV as Dolphin drained a pair of early 3s and it had eight points before Assumption was even able to get off a shot. The Knights were 0 for 9 from the field and committed eight turnovers in the opening quarter.
“That effort in the first quarter … I wish we could just bottle that up because that’s who we are,’’ Hillman said. “Offensively, we executed within our team stuff. I don’t think we called a set that whole quarter … We were really efficient. I just watched (Assumption) score 71 and 77 in the first two games so to shut them out in that first quarter was just really tremendous for our kids.’’
The Spartans knew they didn’t have the game won at that point.
“We knew they were going to fight back,’’ Dolphin said. “It wasn’t going to be like the 13-0 first quarter we had.’’
Assumption responded by scoring the first nine points of the second quarter. PV pushed the margin back to as much as 11 in the third period before the Knights came roaring back behind Mack and Harris, whose 11 points included a 3-pointer as the horn sounded ending the third quarter.
“Obviously after that first quarter we could have put our heads down and packed it in for the night,’’ Assumption coach Joe Ewen said, “but we kept clawing and fighting and did a nice job of getting back within two.’’