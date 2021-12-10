Defense does it again for PV

But PV’s Connor Borbeck, who missed his first 10 shots, finally dented the scoreboard with a driving three-point play to pull the Spartans out of trouble.

Joel Lawlor made two free throws with 29.4 seconds left and Borbeck tacked on two more with 20.4 seconds showing, rendering a late 3 by Assumption’s J.J. Stratman meaningless.

Dolphin led PV with 18 points and also shared rebounding honors with Borbeck with seven. Lawlor scored 17 points and took turns with David Gorsline in defending the explosive Mack.

“We were keying on him the whole night trying to shut him down,’’ Lawlor said.

Mack, who netted 60 points in the Knights’ first two games, still led his team with 13 but he had only four through the first three quarters.

The game couldn’t have started much better for PV as Dolphin drained a pair of early 3s and it had eight points before Assumption was even able to get off a shot. The Knights were 0 for 9 from the field and committed eight turnovers in the opening quarter.