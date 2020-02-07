Defense keys Blue Devils' win over Spartans

The saying in basketball is defense always travels with you even when you are struggling offensively.

The Davenport Central boys took their defense with them to slip past Pleasant Valley, 43-39, in Mississippi Athletic Conference action on Friday night in the Spartans' gym.

Playing a low-tempo game that really is not the style of the the up-and-down Blue Devils, the visitors made everything challenging for the home team offensively and made enough shots in the second half to improve to 12-5 overall and 10-3 in the conference.

PV shot only 35 percent from the floor for the contest and had long stretches in the second and third quarters where it made only two field goals. After the Spartans led 13-8 after one quarter, PV made only one field goal in the second quarter and made its first field goal in the third quarter with 1 minute, 21 seconds left in the period.

Central used that time to eventually tie the game at 16 at halftime then led 28-23 after the third quarter.