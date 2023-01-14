Defense keys Rock Island to ugly win over Peoria Notre Dame

The offense was struggling, the turnovers were piling up and a lengthy Peoria Notre Dame team was making things tough inside and leading at Rock Island Field House on Saturday night.

Defense kept the Rocks in it and helped them pull out a 45-34 victory, a season-low point total in a win.

Rocky (14-6) trailed 11-6 after one quarter and 19-14 at halftime before the offense started to get going. KJ LaMonte hit 4 of 4 shots in a 13-9 swing in the third quarter, scoring eight of his team-high 12 points.

PND (9-11) was led by 6-foot-9 junior Iowa commit Cooper Koch, who scored a game-high 15 points.

The ugly win followed the Rocks’ buzzer-beating overtime thriller against Sterling the night before.

“Just came out in the first half flat. We didn’t really have an answer for their zone,” LaMonte said. “We got some adjustments made at halftime to help us score more on the offensive end. And we pushed the tempo more.”

After LaMonte’s personal scoring run, a Dezmund Jackson triple gave Rocky a 30-28 lead. Marcus McQueen’s three-point play put the Rocks up 35-28 and gave them some breathing room for the first time in the game.

PND had a number of turnovers down the stretch as Rocky outscored the Irish 18-6 in the fourth quarter. Cam Atkinson scored eight of his 11 points in the final frame.

Rocky held PND scoreless until midway through the fourth quarter as Koch had just one basket in the last eight minutes.

“We tried to push the tempo on defense,” LaMonte said. “We saw on film that they weren’t that good with pressure, and that’s what coach (Marc) Polite said earlier today. Pressure will win this game for us, and it did tonight.”

Shooting 3 of 13 from deep, the Rocks had to use their defense to create offense in transition and get baskets inside against Koch, another 6-9 starter in Eion Dillon, 6-5 Thomas Graham and 6-3 Ted Dimler.

“They’re a good team,” Polite said. “They’re well-coached and a storied program. I just feel like there in the first half we didn’t play at the tempo that we wanted to. But we came out in the second half and extended some pressure and got the game going up and down a little quicker and I think that was more to our advantage than playing more of a half-court game like we played there in the first half.”

Still working his way back from an injury that came early in the loss to Moline, Terrmell Akers played his most significant minutes and came off the bench to score nine points.

PND finished 5 of 24 from deep and had 14 turnovers. Rocky also had 14 turnovers.

LaMonte said it is a positive to know that the team can win an ugly defensive game like this one.

“That shows we’re growing as a team," he said. "A couple weeks ago we probably would have ended up losing this game. We’re finally closing games out the right way. We’re taking steps in the right direction.”

The Rocks could meet a number of Peoria-area schools down the line in the postseason, so Saturday’s matchup was a valuable test.

“I wanted to be able to get our guys familiar with that style of basketball, because it’s different than what we play here in the metro Quad City area,” Polite said. “I’m happy with how we played there in the second half and we showed some toughness and some grit to grind out an ugly one.”