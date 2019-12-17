Defense lifts North boys to win over PV

Averaging 17.8 points per game, Jayden Houston entered Tuesday’s game at Pleasant Valley as Davenport North’s top scorer.

But it was Houston’s efforts on the defensive end that helped the Wildcats pull out a 37-32 Mississippi Valley Conference road victory over the Spartans.

With North leading by three points after Alec Brown made both ends of the 1-and-1 with 38.2 seconds remaining in the game, Pleasant Valley point guard Ryan Dolphin found a seam as he drove to the basket. However, Houston came from the other side of the floor to block Dolphin’s shot.

“I was on the other side, and I saw my teammate got beat so I knew I had to help over,” Houston said. “I couldn’t just let him get a wide-open layup. So when I saw him shot fake, I knew he was going to do that, so I didn’t jump. Then when he went up, I just used my length and blocked his shot and got the rebound.”

After a missed free throw at the other end, Pleasant Valley had another chance to tie the game, but Houston jumped into the passing lane and stole the basketball. He then calmly made two free throws with 7.6 seconds left to seal the win.