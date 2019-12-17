Defense lifts North boys to win over PV

Averaging 17.8 points per game, Jayden Houston entered Tuesday’s game at Pleasant Valley as Davenport North’s top scorer.
But it was Houston’s efforts on the defensive end that helped the Wildcats pull out a 37-32 Mississippi Valley Conference road victory over the Spartans.
With North leading by three points after Alec Brown made both ends of the 1-and-1 with 38.2 seconds remaining in the game, Pleasant Valley point guard Ryan Dolphin found a seam as he drove to the basket. However, Houston came from the other side of the floor to block Dolphin’s shot.
“I was on the other side, and I saw my teammate got beat so I knew I had to help over,” Houston said. “I couldn’t just let him get a wide-open layup. So when I saw him shot fake, I knew he was going to do that, so I didn’t jump. Then when he went up, I just used my length and blocked his shot and got the rebound.”
After a missed free throw at the other end, Pleasant Valley had another chance to tie the game, but Houston jumped into the passing lane and stole the basketball. He then calmly made two free throws with 7.6 seconds left to seal the win.
“When he passed the ball, I saw it and jumped to it because my coach, when we’re practicing he always says ‘jump to the ball, jump to the ball, jump to the ball,’” Houston said. “So I listened to his advice and I jumped to the ball. I reached over with my inside hand, got the steal and took it all the way down and got the foul.”
You have free articles remaining.
Those two defensive plays may have sealed the win for North (3-3, 1-1 MAC), but the Wildcats played suffocating defense all night to hold the Spartans to just 32 points on 11-for-35 shooting.
“We’ve spent the last week or so really kind of hunkering down and learning some of the defensive principles that we have within our system,” North head coach Marc Polite said. “I thought our guys came out tonight and we’re starting to see the rewards for the time we’ve been spending on just being more fundamentally sound. PV’s a team that tests you fundamentally, and if you can execute the fundamentals, then you have a chance at getting stops. But if you’re poor fundamentally, they’ll shred you up.”
North led by as many as 13 points in the first half, but a steal and lay-in by Dolphin trimmed the North lead to just six points, 19-13, at the break despite Pleasant Valley posting a 5-for-20 shooting effort over the game’s first 16 minutes. Dolphin had 10 points in the contest for the Spartans, and Carter Cline had a season-high 11.
Pleasant Valley (3-3, 1-3 MAC) tied the game three times in the second half but never made it over the hump to take the lead. Dolphin took a handoff from teammate Jacob Townsend and buried a 3-pointer with 2:27 remaining to tie the score for the final time.
Cline blocked North’s Quincy Wiseman at the other end, but the rebound went out of bounds to the Wildcats. Houston, who scored 10 of his game-high 14 points in the second half, took the inbound pass, drove baseline and scored while being fouled. The conventional three-point play gave North the lead for good.
“They did a great job of bottling him up those first three quarters, but he finds ways to get buckets,” Polite said of Houston. “I was just praying over there on the sideline, thinking ‘I need you Jayden to find some buckets,’ and he was able to do that down the stretch.”
As big as that bucket was, it wasn’t as big as the defensive stops that Houston would make in the game’s waning seconds.
“I feel like we have good athletes that will make athletic plays if we put them in the right positions,” Polite said. “I thought tonight was a much better job of us collectively as a team being in the right spots. I think once that happens, our athleticism takes over. An athlete like him will be able to make some plays when he’s in the right spot.”