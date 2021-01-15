Defense, Mickle lead Spartans over Sabers

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Then PV came alive, ending the half on a 10-0 run to take a 22-13 lead. Mickle opened the third quarter with two more 3s to up the lead to 28-13 before the Sabers finally snapped the drought with 6:03 left in the frame. PV's defense then clamped down as Central DeWitt shot just 4 of 17 from the field in the second half.

Mickle entered the night averaging five points per game and was shooting just under 26% from behind the arc but hit four 3s in the game and didn't miss on his first five shot attempts.

"Playing percentages, that's a shot we're OK with (Mickle) taking but he knocked them down tonight, credit to him," Central DeWitt head coach Grady Gallagher said.

A large part of Mickle's success was due to the passing prowess of Jacob Townsend. PV's leading scorer on the year only scored five points Friday night but was adept at finding the open shooter and also pulled down six rebounds on the night.

"He's a great player all-around. Every team has to focus on him because if you leave him 1-on-1 in the post, he's going to go score," Mickle said. "So they were doubling down on him, they had to give him extra attention and that left me open to get my shot."