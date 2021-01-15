Defense, Mickle lead Spartans over Sabers

DEWITT — Defense has long been a calling card for Pleasant Valley's boys basketball team.
That prowess was on display once again Friday night as the Spartans pulled away for a 45-26 road win over Central DeWitt, extending PV's winning streak to seven games.
Trailing 13-12 midway through the second quarter, the Spartans went on a 16-0 run that bled over into the third quarter and held the Sabers to just 13 points over the last 20 minutes of game time.
"It was good to see our guys stay the course on the defensive end and we do preach that to our guys," Pleasant Valley head coach Steve Hillman said. "There are going to be nights where we're going to struggle on the offensive end and we've shown it a few times this year so let's continue to guard and make it tough on our opponent. Then, when the shots aren't falling, you still have a chance to win."
Matt Mickle keyed the run for PV (8-2, 6-2 MAC), with 11 of his 14 points in the game coming as part of that key run that helped PV build its lead.
"I was feeling good in warmups, knew it was going to be a good night," Mickle said. "CJ Ragins did a great job of screening. We had the confidence we needed coming into tonight and going on that 16-0 stretch felt really good for us."
It was a tight game for the first 12 minutes, with four lead changes, Central DeWitt (5-5, 3-3) taking a 13-12 lead on a 3 from Matthew Watters with 4:15 left in the first half.
Then PV came alive, ending the half on a 10-0 run to take a 22-13 lead. Mickle opened the third quarter with two more 3s to up the lead to 28-13 before the Sabers finally snapped the drought with 6:03 left in the frame. PV's defense then clamped down as Central DeWitt shot just 4 of 17 from the field in the second half.
Mickle entered the night averaging five points per game and was shooting just under 26% from behind the arc but hit four 3s in the game and didn't miss on his first five shot attempts.
"Playing percentages, that's a shot we're OK with (Mickle) taking but he knocked them down tonight, credit to him," Central DeWitt head coach Grady Gallagher said.
A large part of Mickle's success was due to the passing prowess of Jacob Townsend. PV's leading scorer on the year only scored five points Friday night but was adept at finding the open shooter and also pulled down six rebounds on the night.
"He's a great player all-around. Every team has to focus on him because if you leave him 1-on-1 in the post, he's going to go score," Mickle said. "So they were doubling down on him, they had to give him extra attention and that left me open to get my shot."
Central DeWitt was shorthanded six players from the roster due to COVID-19 issues. It was the fourth straight game the Sabers were missing leading scorer Henry Bloom — averaging 17.2 points per game — as well as John McConohy, who is second on the team with 9.2 points per game.
They had won three straight despite that, but PV presented too tough a challenge to overcome, though Gallagher praised his team's fight throughout the game. Shawn Gilbert led the Sabers with eight points while Watters scored seven.
"The effort over the entire game was everything we could have asked," Gallagher said. "PV's defense — even if we were all healthy — is phenomenal. We knew it was going to be tough offensively it was just if we could defend well enough to keep ourselves in it. We did the first 12 minutes and then we kind of ran out of gas."