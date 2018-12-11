On a night when the shots weren’t dropping, the Davenport North boys basketball team discovered a new way to win Tuesday.
Extra possessions created by a blue-collar approach on the offensive boards and off of turnovers forced by defensive pressure led the Wildcats to a 52-40 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over visiting Muscatine.
That combination led North to 29 more shots than the Muskies were able to launch, a difference-making number for the Wildcats.
“We were able to do some of the things we talked about coming into the game,’’ North senior TJ Vesey said. “We wanted to use our man and our zone to put some pressure on them and we wanted to clean up on the boards. That’s something we knew we had to do a better job with.’’
The Wildcats accomplished both of those objectives, forcing Muscatine into 26 turnovers and building a 39-28 edge on the boards.
Hitting just 4-of-29 shots from 3-point range, developing an edge through defense and rebounding proved to be a difference.
The Wildcats led just 22-19 midway through the second quarter before Jamal Litt and Cory Prather fueled a run of 11 unanswered points with back-to-back 3-point baskets that sent North on its way to a 35-22 halftime lead.
Despite hitting just 4-of-17 shots in the third quarter, North extended its lead 44-26 as Muscatine turned the ball over nine times and scored on just two of the six shots it attempted in the quarter.
“We picked things up defensively in the second half and that made a difference,’’ Vesey said.
Although the Wildcats didn’t exactly light up the scoreboard, coach Joe Ewen saw some things to like about his team’s offensive performance.
“I felt like we did a better job working for good shots than in our first few games,’’ Ewen said. “We struggled to hit from three, but the way we moved the ball, the way we worked to get a good shot, that was good to see.’’
North (2-2, 2-1 MAC) was led by 15 points from Vesey and 10 from Litt, but five Wildcats collected at least four rebounds and provided the kind of collaborative effort both on the boards and on the defensive end of the court that Ewen wanted to see.
“We made some progress there. This time of season, that’s what we’re all looking to get done,’’ Ewen said. “We’ll shoot the ball better, but we took a step forward in the way we did the little things and that’s what you hope to see every time out.’’
First-year Muscatine coach John Windham saw growth from his team as well, particularly with the start that kept the Muskies in the game before a 20-5 run in the second and third quarter broke the game open for the Wildcats.
“In our last two games, we’ve come out and done some really nice things in the first quarter and then in the second quarter, we’ve had two-to-three minutes where we’ve forgotten to continue to do all the good things that got us to that point,’’ Windham said.