Defensive energy keys Moline to win over No. 6 Galesburg

Orchestrating the Moline offense was Brock Harding, who scored 15 points with eight rebounds and flashed a number of no-look assists. Ryne Schimmel (4 of 4 on 3-pointers) led Moline with 19 points as Kyle Taylor (12) and Rob Pulliam (14) also reached double figures.

Galvin said the 9-2 (6-2 Big 6) Maroons gained some extra fire during warm-ups with Galesburg not featuring uniform warm-up gear.

“They came out in shorts and pants and sweatshirts and I thought it was disrespect,” Galvin said.

Against a physically built opponent, Galvin and the Maroons had to compensate anyway they could.

“We’re a little bit of a smaller team, but we’re quick and we work hard on defense and we get it done,” Galvin said. “The main key to defense is rebounding for us.”

Galesburg was 25 of 62 from the field and 5 of 20 from deep. Compounding the offensive struggles for GHS was 15 turnovers.

Galesburg coach Ryan Hart did not have an immediate explanation as to why his team struggled to find its way offensively on Saturday.