Defensive energy keys Moline to win over No. 6 Galesburg

Tasked with guarding Galesburg’s leading scorer Eric Price, Moline senior Michael Galvin helped set the tone in the Maroons’ win over the sixth-ranked Silver Streaks at Wharton Field House Saturday night.
Moline constantly controlled the momentum against a Galesburg team that struggled to find any rhythm offensively throughout four quarters in its 80-57 win. The Maroons stay in the thick of the Western Big 6 Conference race ahead of a stretch of five games in five days next week.
Price, who scored 24 points in Galesburg’s 88-84 overtime win over Moline earlier this season, was held to four points.
Galvin’s effort on the defensive side against Price was key with Moline clicking on offense.
“Certainly, it’s a team effort,” said Moline coach Sean Taylor, “but it’s got to start with somebody and (Galvin) rose to the challenge and really made (Price) work for everything he got.”
Galvin (eight points) was 4 of 4 from the field on a night when Moline hit 10 of 13 3-pointers and four Maroons reached double figures.
Galvin said it was a team effort on the defensive end.
“My goal was to just stay in front of (Price), my teammates had my back in the post and helped me in the gaps,” Galvin said. “It was really just a team effort because he’s so big and strong.”
Orchestrating the Moline offense was Brock Harding, who scored 15 points with eight rebounds and flashed a number of no-look assists. Ryne Schimmel (4 of 4 on 3-pointers) led Moline with 19 points as Kyle Taylor (12) and Rob Pulliam (14) also reached double figures.
Galvin said the 9-2 (6-2 Big 6) Maroons gained some extra fire during warm-ups with Galesburg not featuring uniform warm-up gear.
“They came out in shorts and pants and sweatshirts and I thought it was disrespect,” Galvin said.
Against a physically built opponent, Galvin and the Maroons had to compensate anyway they could.
“We’re a little bit of a smaller team, but we’re quick and we work hard on defense and we get it done,” Galvin said. “The main key to defense is rebounding for us.”
Galesburg was 25 of 62 from the field and 5 of 20 from deep. Compounding the offensive struggles for GHS was 15 turnovers.
Galesburg coach Ryan Hart did not have an immediate explanation as to why his team struggled to find its way offensively on Saturday.
“We just were not very good,” said Hart after his club dropped to 6-2 overall and in conference and into a tie with Moline for second place behind Rock Island. “It just seemed like they had all the energy and we had zero energy. I will credit them with bringing the defensive intensity. And they controlled the pace and tempo both offensively and defensively. That was pretty much the key to the game because they continued it in both halves.”
Demarco Harden (12), Jeremiah Babers (11), and Dre Egipciaco (10) led Galesburg's scoring.
The Maroons hit 28 of 45 shots to cruise late as both teams emptied their benches with over three minutes to play.
The Maroons have a short break before a run of five straight game days starting against Geneseo at home on Tuesday.
Coach Taylor says there must be continued improvement to stay in the Big 6 race this week. Pairing solid defense with Moline’s high-powered offense is key for Taylor.
“We’re not the most physically dominating team inside so we have to play collectively,” he said. "When we get five guys playing as one, we’re pretty good on defense.”