Defensive perfection helps PV move into tie for MAC lead

Senior guard Joey Borbeck said Pleasant Valley coach Steve Hillman is always preaching in practice that he wants 30 seconds of perfect defense.
But the Spartans actually needed 85 seconds of it Tuesday night to grab a share of first place in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
PV put on a classic display of tight man-to-man defense all night and held on for a hard-fought 26-24 victory over Davenport Assumption in the only MAC game that was played on a night when everyone else stayed home because of the weather.
It was PV’s ninth straight win, dating back to a 53-38 loss to Assumption on Dec. 11, and it left the two teams tied for first in the MAC at 8-2.
After Borbeck gave PV the lead on a putback with a minute, 25 seconds remaining, the Spartans forced the Knights to spend almost all of the remaining time probing and searching for even the slightest opening.
The Knights called one timeout with 31.3 seconds remaining and another one with just 1.8 seconds to go. Hillman responded by calling back-to-back timeouts to make sure his players knew how to defend what they knew would be a last-second shot by Assumption’s Dayne Hodge.
"We knew he was taking the ball out but we knew he was probably going to get the ball back," said PV’s Jacob Townsend, who was in the face of the shorter Hodge all night and limited him to only seven shot attempts. "It was important for me just to not over-commit anywhere else."
Hodge, the game's top scorer with 9 points, inbounded the ball and, as expected, quickly got it back for an off-balance 22-footer that ticked off the front of the rim.
"In practice, our philosophy is 30 seconds of perfect defense and obviously that was a lot longer than 30 seconds at the end," Borbeck said. "We just knew we had to dig down deep and if we got that stop we were going to win it."
PV (10-2 overall), ranked 10th in Iowa Class 4A, won despite shooting just 26.5% from the field. As Hillman and his players pointed out, the Spartans weren’t the only team to play tough, physical defense in the contest.
"They’re a great defensive team as well so we knew to win this game we had to bring it at the defensive end," said PV guard Ryan Dolphin, who shared scoring honors with Townsend with eight points apiece. "We’re a really good defensive team. We take pride in that. We love playing defense, and it worked out for us tonight."
"It just took a tremendous effort," Hillman added. "Our team has just really bought into that end of the floor. You don’t see that in high school basketball a lot."
The Spartans made up for their own erratic shooting by outrebounding Assumption 26-15. As a result, they launched 13 more shots than the Knights, who made just 7 of 21. Assumption attempted only six 2-point shots in the entire game.
"PV got some of those 50-50 balls and some of those offensive rebounds, and that was the difference in the game," Assumption coach Matt Fitzpatrick said.
The Spartans had the biggest lead by either team when they opened a 13-6 lead in the second quarter, but the Knights, who had only one field goal in the first 14:55, scored the last six points of the half, including a 3-pointer by JJ Stratman as the halftime horn sounded.
It was a dogfight the rest of the way with the score being tied at 15, 20, 22 and 24. PV’s Matt Mickle missed on a drive in the final two minutes, but Borbeck was there to snare the rebound and score with 1:25 to go, setting up PV’s final defensive stand.
Assumption, ranked sixth in Class 3A, again played without two of its top players as Texas recruit Emarion Ellis and junior guard Noah Mack sat out with left-hand injuries. Those two combined for 30 points in the earlier victory over PV.
Fitzpatrick said Mack should be back for Friday’s game with Muscatine and he is hoping Ellis will return for the last few games of the regular season.
"We’ll definitely get them back for the tournament," Fitzpatrick said. "It’s been good for these other guys. Obviously some guys that weren’t playing much are getting some minutes and they’re improving. When we get everybody back, we’re going to be better because of it."