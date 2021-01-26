Defensive perfection helps PV move into tie for MAC lead

"PV got some of those 50-50 balls and some of those offensive rebounds, and that was the difference in the game," Assumption coach Matt Fitzpatrick said.

The Spartans had the biggest lead by either team when they opened a 13-6 lead in the second quarter, but the Knights, who had only one field goal in the first 14:55, scored the last six points of the half, including a 3-pointer by JJ Stratman as the halftime horn sounded.

It was a dogfight the rest of the way with the score being tied at 15, 20, 22 and 24. PV’s Matt Mickle missed on a drive in the final two minutes, but Borbeck was there to snare the rebound and score with 1:25 to go, setting up PV’s final defensive stand.

Assumption, ranked sixth in Class 3A, again played without two of its top players as Texas recruit Emarion Ellis and junior guard Noah Mack sat out with left-hand injuries. Those two combined for 30 points in the earlier victory over PV.

Fitzpatrick said Mack should be back for Friday’s game with Muscatine and he is hoping Ellis will return for the last few games of the regular season.

"We’ll definitely get them back for the tournament," Fitzpatrick said. "It’s been good for these other guys. Obviously some guys that weren’t playing much are getting some minutes and they’re improving. When we get everybody back, we’re going to be better because of it."

