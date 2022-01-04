Defensive play helps West close out Central in cross-town battle

Jermaine Gardner leapt as high as he could, and he just got his fingertips on the basketball.
Davenport West’s lead, once as many as 13 points in Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference contest, had dwindled to just one.
West’s NaZion Caruthers had just made two free throws to push the Falcons lead back to three with under two minutes remaining, and host Davenport Central was looking to get the ball to its leading scorer, Kaden Johnson.
But Gardner jumped into the passing lane, tipped the basketball away, and raced to the other end for a layup.
“The game plan was to not let (Johnson) get the ball, so when I saw Tracy (Hayslett) look at him to pass it to him, I was like, ‘This is my opportunity to get the pick,” Gardner said. “I just jumped as high as I can, got the steal and finished the layup.”
Gardner’s steal and basket put the Falcons up by five with less than a minute and a half left. From there, West held on for a 59-56 road victory and hand Central its fifth straight loss.
“That was crucial,” West coach David Robison said of Gardner’s steal. “That was the turning point of the game right there. It pretty much sealed the deal for us.”
Caruthers scored 17 points to lead West (4-4, 3-3 MAC), and fellow senior Gardner added 16 to get his first win inside Central’s George Marshall Gymnasium.
"It means a lot. I’d never won in this gym yet, so it’s definitely good,” said Gardner, who had four steals in the contest. “It’s a great team win also. And it’s a turning point for us. We finally evened our record. Now we just plan on going up from here.”
Gardner hit back-to-back 3-pointers that pushed West’s lead to 13 points midway through the third quarter, but Central (1-7, 1-5 MAC) began chipping away at the Falcons’ advantage.
Johnson, who scored 16 of his game-high 24 points in the second half, got inside for a layup that trimmed West’s lead to three midway through the fourth quarter. After Central center Anthony Gott blocked a pair of shots at the other end, Hayslett drove the lane and scored to trim the lead to one with 2:17 left.
“We dug ourselves a little bit of a hole there. It was a little bit too deep,” Central coach Ryan Hill said. “But I was really proud of the way the guys fought back. We’ve been working on putting together four quarters, and I think we’re close to actually having that come to fruition.”
That would be as close as Central would get. Caruthers made a pair of free throws, and then Gardner stole the ball before the Blue Devils could get it to Johnson.
“Jermaine and Zion have been varsity starters for four years, and they led us,” Robinson said. “They finished the game off for us.”
West, which plays at Davenport North on Friday, has won three straight after starting 1-4.
“After this game, we feel like this is our turning point,” Caruthers said. “We’re really going to come together and start winning more basketball games.”