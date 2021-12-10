Defensive pressure sparks Devils to first MAC win

Even with an eight-point halftime lead, Friday night's Mississippi Athletic Conference boys' basketball matchup was far from in the bag for Davenport Central.
But once the Blue Devils turned up the pressure on defense to start the second half, that turned the tide in their favor as they topped Clinton 67-55 at George Marshall Gymnasium for their first MAC win of the season.
Junior guard Tracy Hayslett provided the defensive spark, recording seven steals in addition to scoring 17 points. He turned two of his steals into buckets early in the third quarter as Central (1-2, 1-1 MAC) turned a 32-24 halftime lead into a 40-26 advantage.
"We made an emphasis on defense in practice the last two days," said Central coach Ryan Hill, whose club forced Clinton into 24 turnovers. "We put a good game plan together, and we executed it tonight."
For the Blue Devils, Friday's performance against the River Kings (1-4, 1-1) was a significant turnaround from earlier in the week, when they lost 71-53 to Davenport North in their league opener.
"We wanted to come together and work hard, push each other and stay focused," said Hayslett. "We wanted to keep going and not stop, get the fast break going. That's how we like to play."
In addition to the efforts of Hayslett, senior guard Kaden Johnson delivered a strong home-court performance by posting a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds.
"Earlier this week, we didn't play as a team. We worked really hard to come together (Friday)," said Johnson. "We wanted to come out fast and play with energy and good chemistry."
Early on, it was Clinton showing the energy behind the shooting of senior guard Jai Jensen. Scoring 12 of his 18 points in the first quarter, Jensen sparked the River Kings to a six-point lead. Going into the second, they held a 15-14 edge.
However, the Blue Devils started to turn the tide as Johnson scored eight of his 20 points in the second quarter. Coupled with buckets from Donovan Wakefield (12 points, six rebounds, three steals) and Anthony Gott (four points, five boards), Central closed the first half with a 10-1 run to take a 32-24 halftime lead.
"We had a good start," said Clinton coach Andy Eberhart, "but we were kind of careless with the ball at times, especially at the start of the second half. They got a couple of buckets, and it kind of snowballed from there."
Sparked by their defensive surge, the Devils took a 49-36 lead into the fourth quarter. However, the River Kings were not quite out of it as 6-foot-8 junior forward Lucas Weiner stepped up to make his presence felt.
Weiner scored 11 of his 17 points in the fourth period and also snared a game-high 14 rebounds. Combined with 17 points from Isiah Struve, Clinton got as close as 50-42 early in the final period, but could get no closer.
"Our guys didn't give up," said Eberhart. "They kept battling, but we just couldn't get the big shots to go down when we needed them to."