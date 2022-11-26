Defensive stand boost UT past Rockridge to cap perfect opening week

GENESEO — Since switching to its current format a couple of years ago, the Geneseo Thanksgiving Shootout does not crown an official champion.

Still, Saturday night's matchup of unbeatens between United Township and Rockridge had the feel and atmosphere of a true championship game.

After playing to a first-half draw, the Panthers clamped down defensively and used that part of their game to cap a 4-0 opening week, holding the Rockets to 13 second-half points en route to a 65-44 victory.

"At halftime, the look about us changed," United Township coach Ryan Webber said. "We started playing with more fire, and an edge. It was nice for us to get tested like this. This was a good game for us; Rockridge is very good and skilled. They run their stuff well and are well-coached."

Up 47-39 going into the fourth quarter, UT saw its lead cut to six on a Landon Bull bucket. Those were the last points Rockridge (3-1) would get until the final minute of the game as the Panthers used an 18-0 run to secure the win.

"We've been focusing on the defensive side at practice," UT senior guard Bristol Lewis said. "We know we have the offensive talent, but we've got to show grit on the defensive side. That's how this team is going to win games this year. We're not too worried about our offense.

"Our goal this week was to go 4-0 here and do it defensively, and we did it."

Named the captain of the all-tournament squad, Lewis posted game highs of 24 points and eight rebounds. Earlier Saturday, he tallied 22 points and nine boards in a 73-41 win over Rock Falls.

However, the key difference in the Panthers' win over Rockridge was the second-half emergence of senior forward De'Vontay Wright.

Held to five points in the first half, Wright went on the offensive attack in the second half and ended up with a 22-point evening.

"My teammates were telling me at halftime that I needed to start being more aggressive," he said. "They knew what I could do if I could be aggressive, and they believed in me."

The Panthers hit their first six shots and led by as much as eight in the first quarter, but the Rockets closed with an 8-2 spurt to trail 24-22 as Caleb Cunico hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds.

Led by senior guard Jase Whiteman's 23 points, Rockridge continued to hang tough. A Whiteman 3-pointer with 1:19 left in the first half resulted in the teams going into halftime tied at 31-31.

However, UT opened the third period with a 7-0 run, and the Rockets got no closer than three after that.

"UT's tough. They guard fierce, they play hard and tough," Rockridge coach Andy Saey said. "I love facing that adversity. That's why we come to Geneseo, we want to face that adversity and find out where we are early in the season. I'm really proud of our guys.

"We talk about this a lot, that winning masks a lot of things. We needed this game, to show us what we need to do better."

United Township 73, Rock Falls 41: In its first win of the day, UT was not only boosted by Lewis's shooting and another stout defensive effort, but from the efforts of senior guard Omarion Roberts.

Joining both Lewis and Caeden Terrell on the all-tournament team, Roberts put up 22 points and six rebounds against Rock Falls.

Rockridge 62, Kewanee 30: The duo of Whiteman (17 points) and Cunico (12 points) led the way for the Rockets in their first Saturday matchup. Rockridge outscored the Boilermakers 20-6 in the second quarter to go up 31-17 at halftime, and cruised from there.

E-P finishes with a win: Erie-Prophetstown (1-3) split its two Saturday contests, finishing its debut appearance at the Geneseo Thanksgiving Shootout on a high note with a 50-24 win over Chicago Intrinsic (1-3).

Against the Ravens, E-P senior forward Michael Collins capped an all-tournament week with 22 points and 15 rebounds. Fellow senior forward Noah Wiseley added 12 points and seven points, with Jeremiah Kochevar chipping in 11 points.

In the Panthers' first game, they trailed Rock Falls by only three after the first quarter. However, a two-point third quarter effectively derailed E-P as the Rockets pulled away to a 53-42 victory despite 22 points by Collins.

Leafs drop a pair: Geneseo finished the opening week 0-4. After falling 59-57 to Chicago Intrinsic in Saturday's opener, the Maple Leafs fell 58-46 to Kewanee in the tournament finale.

Hurting the Leafs in the latter game was a strong performance by Kewanee junior guard Brady Clark. The all-tournament selection lit up for 30 points, 17 of which came in the first half. Kewanee used a 17-3 second-period run to go up 33-18 at intermission as it finished the week 3-1.

Landon Nordstrom led Geneseo with 15 points. Earlier, he had 11 points against Intrinsic, with Owen Parker netting 15 points.