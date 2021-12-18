Derry, Silver Streaks shoot their way past Bulldogs

In the scouting report Bettendorf’s coaches assembled for Saturday afternoon’s game, Curtis Clark knew Galesburg had a couple capable 3-point shooters.
Koen Derry was not one of them.
“I’m not sure he made a three this season, at least in conference play,” Clark said.
Derry knocked in four of Galesburg’s 10 trifectas en route to a 60-56 conquest over Bettendorf in the fourth game of the Genesis Shootout at Augustana College’s Carver Center.
The 6-foot-6 Derry finished with a game-high 22 points as the Silver Streaks (9-1) beat the Bulldogs for the third time in the last four Shootouts.
“The (3-point shot) is something Koen has displayed for a long time, he just hasn’t put it together in games,” Galesburg coach Chad Thompson said. “We saw the full package today. I thought he attacked the rim really well in the first half and then in the second half he really stretched the floor for us.”
Jaden Tyler connected for a pair of 3-pointers to pull Bettendorf (3-4) within 44-42 early in the fourth quarter. Then Derry splashed in back-to-back shots from beyond the arc to extend the lead to eight.
“I’ve had a rough patch this season shooting it,” Derry said, “but I had it going today. Hopefully, I can keep building on that.”
Galesburg pulled in front by 10 with about 5 minutes left, but Bettendorf clawed back and was within a possession following Caden Wilkins’ 3-point play with a minute remaining.
After the Bulldogs forced a turnover, they had an opportunity to tie. Tyler settled for an off-balanced 3-pointer that was off the mark.
“We’ve kind of struggled executing most of our offense any time we’re doing sets,” Clark said. “We’ll get better at that, but some of that was Galesburg doing a pretty good job of defending it and having guys in the right spots.
“We had (Landon) Butler underneath the hoop and we didn’t visually see that. Jackson Gross was coming off the same side, wide open and we missed it. We just didn’t make the right reads tonight.”
Dre Egipciaco and Jeremiah Babers joined Derry in doubles figures with 14 and 13 points, respectively, for the Silver Streaks.
Easton Steek was just as impactful. The 6-2 junior drew the defensive assignment of Wilkins and limited the sophomore to 12 points, but just one field goal in the first half, and forced him into five turnovers.
“We had a good scout and really knew what he liked to do,” Thompson said. “We challenged Easton to stay attached to him and make every attempt as hard as humanly possible. When he went to that spin move, we wanted him to see extra bodies.
“I thought we made a lot of his attacks really difficult.”
Bettendorf hung around thanks to nine 3-pointers. Tyler finished with a team-high 14 points off the bench while Wilkins had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Gross finished with 10.
Clark drew positives from his team’s performance, including a 31-25 advantage on the glass and holding its own against a physical Silver Streak squad.
“I wanted this game just because that type of physicality is something we haven’t seen yet, and I wanted to know where we’re at with it,” Clark said. “It took us a couple minutes, but I thought we rose to the challenge and our guys didn’t back down.”
Galesburg 60, Bettendorf 56
GALESBURG (9-1) – Easton Steek 2-5 0-0 5, Koen Derry 7-11 4-6 22, Jeremiah Babers 4-14 2-5 13, Dre Egipciaco 5-11 2-3 14, Alex Egipciaco 0-5 2-2 2, Carl Dortch 2-3 0-0 4, Ian Dominque 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-49 10-16 60.
BETTENDORF (3-4) – Cameron Figgs 2-5 3-4 7, Landon Butler 2-5 2-2 6, Hyson Bey-Buie 0-2 0-0 0, Caden Wilkins 4-10 3-4 12, Jackson Gross 3-7 1-2 10, Jaden Tyler 5-9 0-0 14, Asher Wade 1-3 2-3 4, Spencer Del Vecchio 1-2 0-0 3, Everette Parker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-44 11-15 56.
Galesburg;17;14;13;16;--;60
Bettendorf;15;12;12;17;--;56
3-point goals – Galesburg 10-19 (Derry 4-5, Babers 3-7, D. Egipciaco 2-3, Steek 1-2, A. Egipciaco 0-2); Bettendorf 9-15 (Tyler 4-6, Gross 3-3, Wilkins 1-1, Del Vecchio 1-1, Figgs 0-2, Butler 0-1, Parker 0-1). Rebounds – Galesburg 25 (Steek 5, Derry 5, Babers 5, A. Egipciaco 5); Bettendorf 31 (Wilkins 12, Butler 5, Gross 5). Assists – Galesburg 11 (A. Egipciaco 5); Bettendorf 11 (Figgs 6). Turnovers – Galesburg 6, Bettendorf 13. Total fouls – Galesburg 14, Bettendorf 13. Fouled out – Gross.