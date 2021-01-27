'Determined' Cornilsen has state-ranked Easton Valley thriving

MILES, Iowa — His father, Gordy, coached basketball for 30 years. His older brothers played high school basketball, one for East Central and the other for Preston.
“Ever since I was a little kid, I had a basketball in my hand,” Kaleb Cornilsen said. “I was super young, but I vaguely remember sitting on the bench on game day.”
The East Central and Preston school districts merged to form Easton Valley about eight years ago. Cornilsen became Easton Valley’s first 1,000-point career scorer earlier this month and has developed into one of the premier basketball players in Iowa Class 1A.
This week’s Iowa Pacesetter is averaging 25.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 5.2 steals per game for the undefeated and fourth-ranked River Hawks.
Cornilsen has a similar build to his brothers, Kurtis and Jordan.
“I always knew I wanted to be like them when I got into high school,” Cornilsen said. “I wanted to model my game after those guys. I looked up to them a lot.”
At 6-foot-5, Cornilsen often is the tallest player on the court but he doesn’t play exclusively with his back to the basket. He can take his defender off the dribble, can jump into passing lanes and get runouts or consistently knock down a mid-range jump shot.
“I’ve always kind of had that speed,” Cornilsen said. “In AAU basketball (playing for the Iowa Mavericks), it was a lot of freelance stuff. I had to actually work on my speed and be a more coordinated bigger guy.
“I feel I’m really quick on my feet.”
In his four years wearing a River Hawks’ jersey, the last three as a starter, Cornilsen has tallied 1,072 points, 480 rebounds and 170 steals.
Nobody has had much success slowing him down this winter.
Cornilsen had a triple-double — 30 points, 10 rebounds and 11 steals — in a lopsided win over Cedar Valley Christian last Tuesday. He followed with 32 points and 15 rebounds against Calamus-Wheatland last Friday.
For the season, he has been held below 20 points just twice and has six double-doubles. Cornilsen had a career-high 41 points against Starmont this season.
“He has a lot of natural instincts,” Easton Valley coach Dan Beck said. “He’s so aggressive getting out in passing lanes. If he gets a defensive rebound, he’s not afraid to take off with it and go.
“He’s just good at finding ways to score, just very determined, very aggressive and gets the ball in the basket. He finds a way.”
Cornilsen is especially determined this season.
During last year’s tournament run, one in which Easton Valley went into it with an unblemished record, Cornilsen suffered a broken left tibia against Clinton Prince of Peace.
One of Cornilsen’s teammates and a Prince of Peace player collided and ran into his leg.
“The doctors told me then it was probably broken,” Cornilsen said. “We taped it up pretty good. He said if you can play through it, play through it.”
Cornilsen went through warmups in the district final against Edgewood-Colesburg. The all-stater was limping noticeably.
“When a kid can’t land or jump off a leg during pregame, I’m not going to play him,” Beck said.
Easton Valley lost that game 59-56, the only defeat in 24 games.
“It was super hard to not be out there,” Cornilsen said. “A lot of guys in that senior class were my best friends. I had never sat on the bench my whole career, and for it to be for physical reasons, it was tough.
“I’ll admit there was a couple tears shed.”
Cornilsen spent the next eight weeks in a boot with crutches.
That setback has served as motivation for his final hurrah.
In this year’s season opener, which happened to be against Edgewood-Colesburg, Cornilsen had 22 points and 12 rebounds in Easton Valley’s 65-62 win.
“He was pretty motivated when we played Ed-Co,” Beck said. “He didn’t say much before the game, but after the game he was pretty excited about getting a little revenge — just the fact this time around he got to have a say in (the outcome).
“It was unfortunate what happened last year and there were a lot of people blaming me for the loss and how I should have played him, but he wasn’t moving well and I felt he could have hurt himself further. At least, he’s getting a good season now, that’s the way I look at it.”
Easton Valley looks to have the pieces to make an extended run this season. It has size with three players at least 6-4, quickness on the perimeter and has been stingy defensively.
Ed-Co is the only team to score more than 50 points against Beck’s squad.
“People were kind of doubting us coming into the year, but after the first game I knew it was going to be a really good year with these guys,” Cornilsen said. “We don’t have one distinct leader on the team, but we all play our roles and we don’t get down on ourselves.
“There isn’t one person that has to do it all. It is on everyone’s shoulders.”
Cornilsen isn't certain if he'll play beyond high school. An avid hunter, he is considering hanging back around the area and beginning his work life.
"I'd really like to get a trade or an apprenticeship," he said. "My dad worked construction."
First, Cornilsen is savoring the final chapter of his high school basketball career, one he hopes to see to the finish line.
Easton Valley made it to the state tournament in the first year of the merger. It hasn’t been back since despite a 116-25 record the past six years.
“Knowing we were so close last year and a freak accident happens, it is in the back of the minds of the guys that played last year,” Cornilsen said. “We want to prove we can do it this year.
“The best thing that would make me happy is hearing the buzzer go off at the end of a substate game and looking up at the scoreboard and seeing we’ve got the lead.”