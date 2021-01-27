'Determined' Cornilsen has state-ranked Easton Valley thriving

“It was unfortunate what happened last year and there were a lot of people blaming me for the loss and how I should have played him, but he wasn’t moving well and I felt he could have hurt himself further. At least, he’s getting a good season now, that’s the way I look at it.”

Easton Valley looks to have the pieces to make an extended run this season. It has size with three players at least 6-4, quickness on the perimeter and has been stingy defensively.

Ed-Co is the only team to score more than 50 points against Beck’s squad.

“People were kind of doubting us coming into the year, but after the first game I knew it was going to be a really good year with these guys,” Cornilsen said. “We don’t have one distinct leader on the team, but we all play our roles and we don’t get down on ourselves.

“There isn’t one person that has to do it all. It is on everyone’s shoulders.”

Cornilsen isn't certain if he'll play beyond high school. An avid hunter, he is considering hanging back around the area and beginning his work life.

"I'd really like to get a trade or an apprenticeship," he said. "My dad worked construction."