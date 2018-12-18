From the opening tip, the heat was on Tuesday night at George Marshall Gym.
Unbeaten Davenport Central rattled visiting Davenport Assumption with defensive pressure that set a quick tone in the Blue Devils’ 72-63 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory.
“We go hard from the jump, get after people. That’s what we do best,’’ Central senior Keshawn Pegues said. “We like turning people over and using what we do on defense to get the offense going.’’
That’s exactly how things played out.
The Blue Devils scored the game’s first nine points, including baskets by Amari Porter and Josh English off of turnovers that fueled an 8-of-11 start from the field by Central.
Assumption turned the ball over nine times in the opening quarter, struggling at times to get the ball to the midcourt stripe against the traps Central was throwing at them.
“They come at you from a lot of different directions. They create some chaos out there and we didn’t handle it real well early,’’ Knights coach Matt Fitzpatrick said.
Assumption turned the ball over nine times in the opening quarter as Central opened a 23-11 lead and gave it away 16 times in the first half as the Blue Devils built a 40-27 halftime lead.
“I was happy with the way we started,’’ Central coach Craig Wurdinger said. “I liked the intensity we brought to the court, the way we were able to force some quick turnovers and convert those into points. It was type of start we were looking for.’’
The Blue Devils didn’t let up after halftime, extending their lead to 48-27 just over two minutes into the third quarter and turning the Knights over three more times before things settled down.
Assumption finished with 24 turnovers but only four came in the final 10 minutes as the Knights fought their way back into the game.
“The more they come at you, the more you rush and the more you think you have to get away from the plan,’’ Fitzpatrick said. “We kept telling the guys, just stick with it and once we worked through it and did that, we gave ourselves a chance.’’
The Knights cut the lead to eight points on three occasions in the fourth quarter, the last at 65-57 on a basket with 1 minute, 34 seconds remaining that capped a 29-point game by Dylan Peeters.
Central, which had missed five straight free throws early in the fourth quarter, used a pair of points from the line by John Miller followed by a court-length drive off of a defensive rebound by Diontrel Wommack that gave the Blue Devils (8-0, 5-0 MAC) a 69-57 lead with 1:07 remaining.
Miller led a balanced Central attack with 16 points, an effort complemented by 14 from Pegues and Porter, 13 from Kaiden Phillips and nine from Wommack.
“That’s the kind of team we are,’’ Pegues said. “We all share the ball, shoot the three, take it to the rim. We played a good team game.’’
Dylan Peeters scored 14 his 29 points in the first half and was 15-of-18 at the line for the Knights (3-4, 2-3) in a game which saw Sean Peeters finish with 22 points.