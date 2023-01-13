 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dixon overcomes Sherrard in seat-squirming affair 58-50

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Dixon passed in a 58-50 victory at Sherrard's expense in Illinois boys basketball action on January 13.

The first quarter gave Dixon a 12-9 lead over Sherrard.

The Dukes & Duchesses' shooting darted in front for a 29-20 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Dixon moved to a 47-37 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Dukes & Duchesses' advantage was wide enough to weather the Tigers' 13-11 margin in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 6, Sherrard faced off against Erie-Prophetstown and Dixon took on Geneseo on January 3 at Geneseo High School. For more, click here.

