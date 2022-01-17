Dolphin heats up as No. 2 Spartans stave off Sabers

Like all good shooters, Pleasant Valley senior Ryan Dolphin was going to keep shooting. And, like all good shooters, his shot was bound to fall.
In a showdown for the top spot in the Mississippi Athletic Conference with visiting Central DeWitt, Dolphin found his touch.
Over the final 3 minutes, 31 seconds of the third quarter, Dolphin scored eight of his game-high 21 points to help keep the Spartans unbeaten with a 47-35 win at PV High School.
Class 4A second-ranked PV stays perfect at 11-0, 9-0 in the MAC. Central DeWitt, which jumped into the Associated Press poll at No. 10 in 3A on Monday, suffered just its second setback on the season falling to 9-2, 6-1 in the MAC.
“As a basketball player, once you see one go down, a lot of confidence comes from that,” said Dolphin who scored 12 of the Spartans 18 third-quarter points. “My coaching staff and my teammates encourage me to keep shooting and have a lot of confidence in me.”
Considering both schools were off for the Martin Luther King holiday and playing an out of routine game on a Monday night, it was no surprise that both teams struggled on the offensive end to start.
Couple that, with suffocating defense on both ends, it was no surprise that the two teams combined to shoot 9 of 39 from the floor in the first half.
“It was a rough night on the offensive end for us, but I give a lot of credit to DeWitt,” PV coach Steve Hillman said. “They took us out of some of the stuff we have been having success with. They made it a physical battle and a possession by possession game so give them credit. But we can play that way too.”
PV broke away from an 18-12 halftime lead and quickly took the margin into double figures with a 13-4 run. Dolphin wasn’t the only beneficiary during the burst. Junior Connor Borbeck (9 points) drained a 3-pointer to cap the run, giving the Spartans a 30-18 advantage.
The Spartans had a tall task on defense in trying to slow Central DeWitt big-man Shawn Gilbert.
Averaging better than 22 points a game this season, Gilbert was double- and triple-teamed on almost every possession. He finished with 13 points, 11 coming after halftime.
“It had to be a team effort and I thought JT (Muszalski) and Elijah Wallace did a great job,” Hillman said. “It was a total team effort."
The Sabers were able to get the margin back under double digits in the fourth quarter. A bucket by Gilbert and another from Gibson McEwen pulled DeWitt within 39-30 with 4:50 to go.
“(Pleasant Valley) is really good defensively and they just don’t give you much of anything,” Sabers coach Marty Marshall said. “They did a great job of taking Shawn away and that really is our bread and butter. They took away the pass inside then the kickout. They did a great job and hats off to them.”
The Sabers did start the game quickly scoring the first five points. But a 10-0 run by the hosts took the lead away and it stayed with PV the rest of the night.
“Tonight was definitely different with no school today and a game on a Monday,” Dolphin said. “It was a long first half, but we got stops on the defensive end, held them to just 12 points and got it going from there.”