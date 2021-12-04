Dolphin makes his voice heard for relatively young PV squad

The smallest man on the court has found his voice. That was not always the case.
When Ryan Dolphin was a starter for the Pleasant Valley High School boys basketball team as a sophomore, he hardly spoke.
"I'm honest when I say I wasn't even sure what his voice sounded like his sophomore year," head coach Steve Hillman said of his 5-foot-8 guard.
Move ahead two years and Hillman said you'll hear Dolphin's voice as much as any coach during a practice.
After graduating four starters from last year's Class 4A state tournament team, the Spartans return minimal game experience.
Hillman is confident they have the personnel to replace the production. They just need a voice on the floor to steer them in the right direction.
That's where Dolphin and fellow seniors Joel Lawlor and Bryce Rubel come in.
"My leadership has to be a lot more this year, being more vocal and leading by example," Dolphin said. "I can't take plays off. I need to be that person younger guys can look up to, can ask questions and be just a good leader."
According to Lawlor, Jacob Townsend and CJ Ragins were those vocal players on last year's 19-4 squad.
During periods of the summer and the fall when coaches were not present, Dolphin and Lawlor made it a priority to speak up in open gyms.
"We knew we had to step up and be vocal," Lawlor said.
The Spartans (1-0) have several underclassmen expected to contribute this winter. PV could have three sophomores in its rotation — David Gorsline, Coy Kipper and Elijah Wallace — along with junior Connor Borbeck.
Dolphin started all 23 games while Lawlor was the sixth man and Rubel saw spot minutes off the bench last year.
"We've got basically a whole new team and they've really bought in, one of the better offseasons we've had," Hillman said. "We have a lot of kids that didn't play a lick last year, but we're confident we can pick up where we left off."
That confidence starts with having an all-conference guard.
Dolphin was 12 of 12 at the foul line and scored a team-high 21 points Thursday night in PV's 46-40 road win at Iowa City Liberty. Lawlor chipped in nine points.
Despite his small stature, Dolphin has spent substantial time in the weight room since last March adding strength.
"I'm not getting pushed around as much," he said. "I'm being more consistent and reliable for this team."
Strength has led to better balance. Better balance has resulted in improved fundamentals on the court.
"He knows when he can get all the way to the basket and when he needs to pull up," Hillman said. "He shot a lot of runners and leaners as a young kid. Now when he shoots it, he's straight up, straight down."
The Spartans have scoring options behind Dolphin and Lawlor. They have a group of sophomores and juniors who were part of an undefeated sophomore team last season.
Hillman said it is one of the more skilled squads he has had in his 14 years at PV, in terms of shooting and handling the ball.
"We've got guys that know how to win and know how to compete," he said.
Dolphin and Lawlor have witnessed it in the offseason.
"These young guys aren't scared of anybody," Dolphin said. "They're ready to get in there, compete and show what they can do."
The Spartans were big, strong and patient last year. Hillman said this team is more offensively driven.
"We do have to play with a little more pace to us," Hillman stated. "We're going to be able to break a guy down or get a guy open now off two (ball) reversals versus maybe five.
"The nice thing about this group, if we're behind, we're still in the game. At times in past years, if we get down 10, we're in trouble. I don't see that this year."
Outside of Townsend (12.5 ppg.) and Dolphin (11 ppg.), nobody scored consistently for the Spartans last season. Lawlor is confident it won't be a two-pronged attack this winter.
"We have a lot more offensive power," Lawlor said. "When people scout our team this year, we're a lot more versatile."
Because of that, Hillman believes his team can be toward the top of the Mississippi Athletic Conference again and make another run at Des Moines.
PV ran into a buzzsaw in the quarterfinals last year against Waukee, a squad which had four future Division I players in its lineup.
"Going to state, that's something I want to relive my senior year," Lawlor said. "That's my motivation to get there."
The Spartans open conference play Tuesday night at home against North Scott. The teams are projected to finish 1-2 in the league race by the coaches.
PV's goals extend beyond another league title.
"I think we would sell our guys short if we weren't planning on going to Wells Fargo," Hillman said. "That is on their minds as well."