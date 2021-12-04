Dolphin makes his voice heard for relatively young PV squad

Strength has led to better balance. Better balance has resulted in improved fundamentals on the court.

"He knows when he can get all the way to the basket and when he needs to pull up," Hillman said. "He shot a lot of runners and leaners as a young kid. Now when he shoots it, he's straight up, straight down."

The Spartans have scoring options behind Dolphin and Lawlor. They have a group of sophomores and juniors who were part of an undefeated sophomore team last season.

Hillman said it is one of the more skilled squads he has had in his 14 years at PV, in terms of shooting and handling the ball.

"We've got guys that know how to win and know how to compete," he said.

Dolphin and Lawlor have witnessed it in the offseason.

"These young guys aren't scared of anybody," Dolphin said. "They're ready to get in there, compete and show what they can do."

The Spartans were big, strong and patient last year. Hillman said this team is more offensively driven.