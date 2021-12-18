Dolphin, Spartans get 'statement' win over Rocks

“We had too many breakdowns on the defensive end,” Polite said, “and they’re a tough team to get down to because they do a great job of holding the basketball, lengthening those possessions and making you play a little more desperate. That’s when they capitalize on the things you try and do.”

Rock Island, whistled for a pair of technical fouls in the fourth quarter that resulted in a double-digit deficit, refused to go away. The Rocks (8-2) upped their defensive pressure and reeled off 13 of the next 15 points to get within one with 1:10 to go.

“That’s how we were supposed to be playing the whole game,” Polite said.

Sophomore David Gorsline knocked in two free throws to nudge PV in front, 66-63, with 43 seconds left. Nimmers, with 20 of his 24 points in the second half, had a chance to tie with a 3-pointer but it misfired.

Dolphin sank two foul shots with 14 ticks left to secure PV’s seventh straight Shootout win and the 10th in the last 11 years.

“We made a big statement,” Borbeck said. “Even our school doubted us in this game. People were telling us we were going to get blown out, but we had something to prove to ourselves that we could get that big (win).”