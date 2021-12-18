Dolphin, Spartans get 'statement' win over Rocks

As a double-digit lead was slipping away, Pleasant Valley basketball coach Steve Hillman could see the exhaustion on the face of senior point guard Ryan Dolphin in the huddle during a fourth-quarter timeout.
Dolphin had not come off the floor the entire game and was trying to navigate Rock Island’s relentless defensive pressure.
“One of the big pillars in our program is no fatigue,” Hillman said. “I said, ‘Ryan, no fatigue.’ You could see it in his eyes. He hopped up and said, ‘Let’s go.’ I knew right then we were in good shape.”
There were some turbulent moments for Class 4A eighth-ranked PV in the final minutes Saturday night, but it made enough free throws and came up with a couple defensive stops to outlast Rock Island 68-63 in the penultimate game of the Genesis Shootout played inside the Carver Center.
The victory secured the sixth consecutive Shootout title for Iowa and kept the Spartans unbeaten on the season. It was a signature win for PV against a Rock Island squad which is tied for the Western Big 6 Conference lead and ranked sixth in 3A.
“We just believed in ourselves,” Dolphin said. “Our coaches challenged us, we took that and wanted to prove ourselves tonight. That’s a really good team we faced, but it shows we can play with anybody.
“I’m so proud of our guys.”
Man for man, Rock Island had the edge in about every spot on the court in terms of size and athleticism.
PV (6-0) negated that with exquisite movement off the ball and pinpoint shooting. The Spartans shot 60.6% for the game and 23 of 26 at the foul line.
“You have to put pressure on the rim against a team like that,” Hillman said. “You got to use the whole floor against pressure and we mixed in enough backdoor looks just to keep them on their heels a little bit.”
Dolphin was the catalyst.
The 5-foot-8 guard, in his third season as a starter, finished with a season-high 28 points. He made 10 of 12 free throws and turned the ball over just three times against Rock Island’s swarming defense.
“He’s the best leader I’ve played with my whole life,” junior Connor Borbeck said.
“He’s such a heady and smart player,” Rocks coach Marc Polite said. “He’s got great gears, changes directions and our pressure didn’t bother him like I wanted it to do. He’s a heck of a player.”
PV led for more than 29 minutes of the game. The margin swelled to a dozen points after Borbeck made two free throws with 3 minutes, 19 seconds remaining.
“We had too many breakdowns on the defensive end,” Polite said, “and they’re a tough team to get down to because they do a great job of holding the basketball, lengthening those possessions and making you play a little more desperate. That’s when they capitalize on the things you try and do.”
Rock Island, whistled for a pair of technical fouls in the fourth quarter that resulted in a double-digit deficit, refused to go away. The Rocks (8-2) upped their defensive pressure and reeled off 13 of the next 15 points to get within one with 1:10 to go.
“That’s how we were supposed to be playing the whole game,” Polite said.
Sophomore David Gorsline knocked in two free throws to nudge PV in front, 66-63, with 43 seconds left. Nimmers, with 20 of his 24 points in the second half, had a chance to tie with a 3-pointer but it misfired.
Dolphin sank two foul shots with 14 ticks left to secure PV’s seventh straight Shootout win and the 10th in the last 11 years.
“We made a big statement,” Borbeck said. “Even our school doubted us in this game. People were telling us we were going to get blown out, but we had something to prove to ourselves that we could get that big (win).”
Borbeck finished with 16 points and Joel Lawlor had 12 for the Spartans.
“These are hungry kids and they play the right way,” Hillman said. “They really bought in on both ends of the floor. (Rock Island) is a really hard team to guard, but I thought we stayed with our concepts.
“That’s a statement win for our program that we’re pretty good.”
After a 7-0 start to the season, it was Rock Island’s second loss in three games.
Marieon Anderson added 17 points for the Rocks, who shot 63.6% for the game. They collected only 10 rebounds and had too many defensive lapses according to Polite.
“We better learn how to play defense,” Polite said. “We’re going to score the ball because we have enough gifted scorers, but to beat the good teams you’ve got to be solid fundamentally on defense.
“We’ve got a week to go back to the drawing board and get some things fixed.”