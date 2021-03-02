Dolphin's career night leads Spartans to state tournament

PV (19-3) went 6-for-8 from the field and 4-for-4 from beyond the arc in the opening quarter.

“You saw us play on Friday night and saw how tight we were offensively,” said PV head coach Steve Hillman, who will take his third team to the state tournament. “So that was what we preached this week: ‘Hey guys, relax. Play basketball.’ Making shots early was critical. Then I thought we set the tone early with our defense that it wasn’t going to be easy for them.”

Townsend drove to the basket, hopped through traffic, and laid the ball into the basket just before the halftime buzzer, and PV led 23-14 at the break. The Spartans pushed the lead to 15 points heading into the fourth quarter.

PV scored just two baskets — a Townsend putback after Liberty had cut the lead to seven and a Ragins dunk on a fast break — in the fourth quarter, but the Spartans went 14-for-22 from the foul line to seal the win.

Dolphin hit four 3-pointers in the contest and finished with a career-high 26 points.