Dolphin's career night leads Spartans to state tournament

Sometimes you just can’t keep good shooters down.
Pleasant Valley’s Ryan Dolphin and Matt Mickle had struggled in Friday’s substate win over Bettendorf, going 0-for-7 and 1-for-5 from the field, respectively.
But they were the linchpins in getting the fifth-ranked Spartans off to a hot start in Tuesday’s Class 4A Substate 6 final against Iowa City Liberty at Bettendorf High School. They combined to hit four first-quarter 3-pointers, and PV led the Lightning 16-5 after eight minutes of play.
The Spartans went on to a 57-46 win to earn a trip to next week’s state tournament.
“Those guys can shoot it. We’re confident in them that they can make shots and score points,” PV’s Jacob Townsend said of his teammates. “That game last week was kind of a fluke. We know what they’re capable of.”
After Liberty’s Grayson Tyler got inside for a layup to open the game and give the Lightning their only lead of the game, Mickle answered with a 3-pointer at the other end.
Mickle added another 3 a few minutes later that pushed the Spartans’ lead to 10-5. Dolphin closed out the quarter by hitting a pair of 3-pointers.
“The game on Friday was ugly,” Dolphin said. “We knew we’d face a different style of play against Liberty. We executed and got good looks. We played really well on the offensive and defensive ends.”
PV (19-3) went 6-for-8 from the field and 4-for-4 from beyond the arc in the opening quarter.
“You saw us play on Friday night and saw how tight we were offensively,” said PV head coach Steve Hillman, who will take his third team to the state tournament. “So that was what we preached this week: ‘Hey guys, relax. Play basketball.’ Making shots early was critical. Then I thought we set the tone early with our defense that it wasn’t going to be easy for them.”
Townsend drove to the basket, hopped through traffic, and laid the ball into the basket just before the halftime buzzer, and PV led 23-14 at the break. The Spartans pushed the lead to 15 points heading into the fourth quarter.
PV scored just two baskets — a Townsend putback after Liberty had cut the lead to seven and a Ragins dunk on a fast break — in the fourth quarter, but the Spartans went 14-for-22 from the foul line to seal the win.
Dolphin hit four 3-pointers in the contest and finished with a career-high 26 points.
“How about that? I think he was 0-for-7 on Friday,” Hillman said of his point guard. “That just goes to show what kind of kid he is and what kind of character he has. Our kids weren’t happy with how they played, and I think they wanted to show some people tonight how good we are.”
Townsend added 17 points and 12 rebounds. The Spartans out-rebounded Liberty 29-16 in the contest, limiting the Lightning to just one shot per possession as they were trying to rally in the fourth quarter.
“If you ask Coach Hillman or any of the other coaches, that’s their No. 1 priority — get offensive rebounds, get defensive rebounds, block out,” Dolphin said. “On that whiteboard at the beginning of the game, it’s ‘block out, block out, block out.’ So for us to out-rebound them 29-16, that’s huge. That’s why we came out on top today.”
Kelby Telander scored 14 points to lead Liberty (7-6), and Ethan O’Donnell added 10.
The Spartans, winners of their last nine games, enter the state tournament as the No. 7 seed. They will face second-seeded Waukee (13-2) at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10 inside Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. It will be PV's sixth state tournament trip, and first since 2016.
For a group of seniors that includes Townsend, Mickle, Ragins and Joey Borbeck, it’s a culmination of four years of hard work and stingy defense.
“This is a dream for us,” Townsend said. “We’ve been working for this our whole lives. These guys are my best friends, too, so that’s the biggest part.”