Down but not out: East Moline United Township beats back Galesburg 77-54

East Moline United Township donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Galesburg 77-54 on Friday in Illinois boys basketball action on January 27.
The start wasn't the problem for Galesburg, as it began with a 19-18 edge over East Moline United Township through the end of the first quarter.
The Panthers kept a 44-31 half margin at the Silver Streaks' expense.
East Moline United Township charged to a 67-41 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Silver Streaks tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 13-10 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.
Last season, Galesburg and East Moline United Township faced off on January 29, 2022 at Galesburg High School. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on January 20, Galesburg faced off against Moline and East Moline United Township took on Quincy on January 20 at Quincy High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.