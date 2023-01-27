Down but not out: East Moline United Township beats back Galesburg 77-54

East Moline United Township donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Galesburg 77-54 on Friday in Illinois boys basketball action on January 27.

The start wasn't the problem for Galesburg, as it began with a 19-18 edge over East Moline United Township through the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers kept a 44-31 half margin at the Silver Streaks' expense.

East Moline United Township charged to a 67-41 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Silver Streaks tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 13-10 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

