'Dream come true': Rock Island's Nimmers to continue basketball career at Iowa

When Rock Island senior Amarion Nimmers dropped 45 points — a school record — against Dubuque Hempstead on Jan. 11, he had no idea Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery was in the stands.

“I was pretty exhausted that night because we had that big game against Moline the day before,” Nimmers said. “I didn’t even know he was there until after I had an interview … and I was pretty shocked.

“That’s just a lesson in life. You always have to go hard no matter what because you never know who is watching.”

McCaffery wasn’t there for Nimmers, but the Rocky point guard made sure he stood out. And weeks after the season ended, McCaffery invited Nimmers down to a visit in Iowa City.

“He actually brought up the game that I had 45 points and we kind of laughed it off,” Nimmers said. “It was kind of funny how he ended up there.”

The trip went really well and Nimmers was not only surprised by the school, but by how the players and coaches treated each other. It was these relationships that made Nimmers feel comfortable with the program.

“I was really impressed when I arrived at the campus,” Nimmers said. “It was a beautiful college town. We took a tour around the whole school and they showed me all the little things. I met a lot of people who worked at the school. Everyone had a positive attitude and greeted me property.

“I loved how the coaches and players interacted with me during their first time meeting me. They treated me like I was already on the team once I took my visit. I could tell that the players and coaches all cared for each other. You don’t see too many teams like that. They treat you like family.”

Nimmers took a visit to the University of Illinois the next day, but Iowa called a few days later to let him know he had the opportunity to join the team and make an impact. The possibility of earning a scholarship and earning playing time quickly excited Nimmers.

“I was very thankful for the opportunity that they gave me, and I know I can make a very big impact,” Nimmers said. “I was actually at home when I found out the news. I was just very happy.”

Nimmers will join an Iowa team that has won 20 games in four straight seasons, including NCAA Tournament appearances in 2019, 2021 and 2022. This past season, Iowa won its first Big 10 conference tournament title since 2006.

“It means a lot to play in the Big 10,” Nimmers said. “I grew up being an Iowa Hawkeye fan. I mean, I never thought that I would be able to get a chance to play in the Big 10. This is really a dream come true and it’s still kind of unbelievable to me. I’m in a great situation.

"I’m still trying to soak it all in. I’m only 55 minutes from home and I have a lot of family up there, a lot of support. So even outside of basketball I feel very comfortable. I know I can succeed on and off the court.”

One of the things that brought Nimmers and Iowa together was his playing style. The Rocky guard averaged 23.9 points per game, the most in the Western Big 6 for the second straight season. His ability to fly up and down the court, along with his driving and 3-point shooting prowess, fits well with the Hawkeyes’ identity.

“(Fran) McCaffrey and (Courtney) Eldridge told me on the visit, and I knew beforehand, that they like to play very fast and get the ball up the court,” Nimmers said. “(McCaffery) told me that my game could fit in their game perfectly.

“That’s why I chose Iowa. I felt like it was perfect fit for me. I feel like I can bring my athletic ability to the table and help them in different ways. I can score in a variety of ways.”

That potential to score on any part of the court helped Nimmers bring Rock Island to its first sectional title game since 2013. Nimmers was awarded Class 3A second team AP all-state honors after breaking Rocky’s single season scoring record (744) this year.

Nimmers finished second in school history in points after crossing the 1,000 point mark in January and won the dunk contest in the Iowa-Illinois Senior All-Star game the final time he wore the Rock Island jersey with an eye-opening between the legs 360 degree dunk.

“My time at Rock Island was very special and I wouldn’t want to have played for any other high school,” Nimmers said. “I had two different coaches and both came in and took me in and helped me be a leader.”

The next goal Nimmers wants to accomplish is to use the success he had in high school and replicate it in Iowa City.

“I want to succeed both on and off the court,” Nimmers said. “That’s why I chose this school. It’s a great program for basketball, but also the school. I’m looking to come in as a freshman and make a big impact, but also make a big impact in the classroom. Just doing the same thing I’ve been doing in high school and carrying it on to college — working my butt off in everything I’m doing.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.