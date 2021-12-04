 Skip to main content
Dubuque Hempstead explodes on Clinton 69-40
Dubuque Hempstead controlled the action to earn a strong 69-40 win against Clinton in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Dubuque Hempstead's offense jumped to a 29-22 lead over Clinton at the intermission.

The Mustangs' determination showed as they carried a 69-40 lead into the fourth quarter.

