 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dubuque Hempstead pounds out steady beat in win over Davenport North 52-51

  • 0

Dubuque Hempstead topped Davenport North 52-51 in a tough tilt in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Recently on February 17 , Davenport North squared up on Bettendorf in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

The start wasn't the problem for Davenport North, who began with a 12-11 edge over Dubuque Hempstead through the end of the first quarter.

Dubuque Hempstead registered a 30-28 advantage at half over Davenport North.

The Wildcats moved ahead of the Mustangs 46-42 to start the fourth quarter.

Dubuque Hempstead avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 10-5 stretch over the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfers ride giant waves in Portugal's Nazare

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News