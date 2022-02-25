Dubuque Hempstead pounds out steady beat in win over Davenport North 52-51

Dubuque Hempstead topped Davenport North 52-51 in a tough tilt in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The start wasn't the problem for Davenport North, who began with a 12-11 edge over Dubuque Hempstead through the end of the first quarter.
Dubuque Hempstead registered a 30-28 advantage at half over Davenport North.
The Wildcats moved ahead of the Mustangs 46-42 to start the fourth quarter.
Dubuque Hempstead avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 10-5 stretch over the final quarter.
