Dubuque Senior put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Muscatine for a 78-38 victory on Feb. 24 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Dubuque Senior a 22-10 lead over Muscatine.

The Rams registered a 41-24 advantage at intermission over the Muskies.

Dubuque Senior breathed fire to a 57-32 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rams got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-6 edge.

In recent action on Feb. 17, Muscatine faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.