Dubuque Wahlert finally found a way to top Davenport Assumption 52-51 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave Dubuque Wahlert a 16-13 lead over Davenport Assumption.

The Golden Eagles opened a slim 30-23 gap over the Knights at the intermission.

Dubuque Wahlert and Davenport Assumption each scored in the third quarter.

The Knights enjoyed a 14-8 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

The last time Davenport Assumption and Dubuque Wahlert played in a 58-47 game on March 1, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 17, Davenport Assumption faced off against Davenport Central. Click here for a recap.

