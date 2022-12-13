 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Durant squeezes past Tipton 57-53

Durant walked the high-wire before edging Tipton 57-53 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Tipton and Durant squared off with February 1, 2022 at Tipton High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 1, Tipton faced off against Lisbon and Durant took on Stanwood North Cedar on December 8 at Durant High School. For a full recap, click here.

