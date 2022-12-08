Durant takes a toll on Stanwood North Cedar 55-37

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Durant will take its 55-37 victory over Stanwood North Cedar in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 8.
Last season, Stanwood North Cedar and Durant faced off on January 7, 2022 at Stanwood North Cedar High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 3, Stanwood North Cedar squared off with Camanche in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.