Dyersville Beckman thumps Wilton in punishing decision 78-52

Dyersville Beckman put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Wilton for a 78-52 victory during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 20, Wilton faced off against Tipton . For a full recap, click here. Dyersville Beckman took on Goose Lake Northeast on January 20 at Dyersville Beckman Catholic High School. For results, click here.

