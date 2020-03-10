Early deficit too much for Geneseo boys hoops to overcome

The second half did not start off any more promisingly for the Maple Leafs, who quickly found themselves looking at a 15-point deficit. At that point, Geneseo found a spark and reeled off seven straight points, with a 3-pointer by junior guard Kyle Traphagan closing the gap to 30-22 with 43 seconds left in the third quarter.

After a steal by Jacob McConnell, the Leafs had a chance to close the gap even further when Rivera was fouled with 22.3 seconds left in the period. However, he missed both free throws, and Geneseo was still down by eight with eight minutes left to play.

"We kept thinking that if Isaiah got on a tear or the other guys got going, we'd be right there," said Storm. "We had a chance to close it to six, but missed those free throws. It could've been totally different."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Instead, PND seized the moment and opened the fourth quarter with a 7-2 spurt to go up 37-24. Geneseo wouldn't go away, making it a 39-30 game on a 3-pointer by reserve Anthony Pierce with just over three minutes remaining.

But despite an 18-point, 15-rebound performance by Rivera in what turned out to be his final prep game, the Maple Leafs found that early deficit too much to overcome down the stretch.

"We tried to come out and be the aggressors," said Rivera, "but they took the first swing."