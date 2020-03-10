Early deficit too much for Geneseo boys hoops to overcome

PEORIA — Taking on the top-ranked squad in all of Class 3A boys' basketball, the Geneseo Maple Leafs hoped to come out and take the fight to Peoria Notre Dame from the opening tip.
However, the Maple Leafs had that script flipped by the Irish in Tuesday night's 3A Peoria Sectional semifinal at Bradley University. An 11-0 game-opening run wound up making the difference for Peoria Notre Dame as it weathered several Geneseo runs to prevail 46-33 at the Renaissance Coliseum.
"We talked about wanting to come out and be aggressive, and be the swingers, and we were aggressive," said Geneseo coach Brad Storm, whose club finishes at 21-10. "We just couldn't get our shots to fall. We never felt like they were going away from us, but they were able to keep their distance the rest of the way."
The Leafs shook off that early 11-point deficit to trail 12-5 after one. A bucket by senior star Isaiah Rivera at the 3:28 mark of the first quarter snapped an 0-for-6 shooting drought. A P.J. Moser 3-pointer followed.
However, the Irish (30-1) gradually worked their way to a 12-point lead in the second quarter, taking a 21-11 advantage into the locker room for halftime.
"It was a weird flow in this game," said Storm. "They play that choppy style better than we do. We like to get a flow going, but we couldn't. We did get some good looks but couldn't knock them down. Credit goes to the No. 1 team in the state."
The second half did not start off any more promisingly for the Maple Leafs, who quickly found themselves looking at a 15-point deficit. At that point, Geneseo found a spark and reeled off seven straight points, with a 3-pointer by junior guard Kyle Traphagan closing the gap to 30-22 with 43 seconds left in the third quarter.
After a steal by Jacob McConnell, the Leafs had a chance to close the gap even further when Rivera was fouled with 22.3 seconds left in the period. However, he missed both free throws, and Geneseo was still down by eight with eight minutes left to play.
"We kept thinking that if Isaiah got on a tear or the other guys got going, we'd be right there," said Storm. "We had a chance to close it to six, but missed those free throws. It could've been totally different."
Instead, PND seized the moment and opened the fourth quarter with a 7-2 spurt to go up 37-24. Geneseo wouldn't go away, making it a 39-30 game on a 3-pointer by reserve Anthony Pierce with just over three minutes remaining.
But despite an 18-point, 15-rebound performance by Rivera in what turned out to be his final prep game, the Maple Leafs found that early deficit too much to overcome down the stretch.
"We tried to come out and be the aggressors," said Rivera, "but they took the first swing."
Helping the Irish to land the final blows was sophomore guard Noah Reynolds, who matched Rivera and PND teammate Connor Dillon with 18 points in addition to snaring five rebounds.
Reynolds scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half to act as a counterweight to Dillon, who had 12 of his 18 in the first half, including the first five points of the contest.
"We just had to keep our composure, and do what we do best," Reynolds said of withstanding Geneseo's pushes in both halves. "Rivera's a phenomenal player, probably the best we've seen all year. We just knew what we had to do, and stay tight on defense."
As he finishes his career as a regional champion, Rivera hopes the Maple Leafs' run this season is only the start of bigger and better things for the program.
"This was definitely a special team. We were like brothers," he said. "This was a great run, and I'm thankful I did it with these guys. I hope these guys can get back here next year and I hope what we did this season inspires the younger generation to want to play basketball for Geneseo."
Of that, Storm has no doubt.
"I had Isaiah for four years, and he's a special kid on and off the court," the veteran coach said emotionally. "We're going to miss him, but his impact is going to be felt for a long time."